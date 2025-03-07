Mary Kay Inc. Names Tara Eustace Chief Opportunity and Sales Officer

To empower future growth, iconic beauty and entrepreneurship company Mary Kay announced the appointment of Tara Eustace as Chief Opportunity and Sales Officer.

A trailblazer and long-time Mary Kay executive, Eustace will lead the Global Opportunity and Sales organization with a core mission: to put the "Mary Kay Opportunity" at the center of all entrepreneurial business strategies. She will oversee all Mary Kay regions, leading the team of region presidents and general managers in over 40 markets around the world.

Eustace's newly formed organization will focus on transforming the Independent Beauty Consultant (IBC) experience, elevating them as personal beauty advisors for Mary Kay's product portfolio, brand, and opportunity. With the core mission at the forefront, Eustace will be inviting the next generation to join the entrepreneurial journey. To achieve the vision, she and her team will digitally empower all generations of IBCs with every opportunity to connect their businesses with consumers through digital upskilling, innovative digital tools, and e-commerce solutions across integrated platforms and channels.

Eustace will drive the streamlining of global sales operations, activating four strategic areas: global salesforce development and education, global salesforce experience, global salesforce insights & analytics, and global salesforce social commerce and communications. This includes a commitment to expanding Mary Kay's footprint to empower women to pursue the dream of owning their small businesses wherever they are.

"Tara and her team are on a mission to ignite passion around the Mary Kay Opportunity, putting it at the forefront of everything we do," said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mary Kay. "With her entrepreneurial and visionary mindset and a track record of breaking into new markets, Tara will be instrumental in shaping the future of the business for our Independent Beauty Consultants and their customers, leveraging technology and elevating our unparalleled experience to new heights in the beauty and direct-selling industries."

Eustace has served in various leadership positions worldwide over the course of her more than thirty-year career. Her unwavering commitment to women's entrepreneurship has contributed to reshaping the direct selling industry, touching the lives of millions of women, from personal growth to financial rewards and more. Eustace has led Mary Kay's growth in Europe and beyond, spearheading the most recent Mary Kay expansions into Hungary in 2023 and Kyrgyzstan in 2024.

"When Mary Kay Ash founded our company, she knew that no greater opportunity existed for women than the one we have to offer. I am energized to ignite innovation, empower our Independent Beauty Consultants to sell with confidence wherever they are, and connect the next generation to a vibrant, sustainable, and dynamic earning opportunity," said Tara Eustace, Mary Kay's Chief Opportunity and Sales Officer. "Every single one of our Independent Beauty Consultants is a small business owner who directly benefits from the sale of Mary Kay products. When local customers purchase Mary Kay products from Independent Beauty Consultants, they support a family. And when they support a family, they support a dream."

Eustace holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Russian Studies and International Relations from the University of Virginia, United States. She serves on the European Direct Selling Association's (Seldia) CEO Council Board.

As International Women's Day (IWD) approaches, this leadership appointment by Ryan Rogers honors Mary Kay Ash's legacy of empowering women. At Mary Kay, women make up 54% of the executive team, 63% of the global workforce, and 63% of the R&D team1.

Did you know: Nearly 30% of sales force members who started a Mary Kay business over the past year are under the age of 35 2 .

In 2023 and again in 2024, Mary Kay was named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care & Color Cosmetics in the world by Euromonitor International3.

1Source: Women Representation and Leadership at Mary Kay (May 2024)

2Source: Mary Kay Inc. 2024 U.S. data

3"Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2024 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2023 data"

