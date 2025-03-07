Anzeige
07.03.2025 18:02 Uhr
LiCAP Technologies Awarded Multimillion Dollar Order From Leading Wind Energy Company

Finanznachrichten News

Order displays LiCAP's commitment to enhance the efficiency and reliability of renewable energy storage with its innovative ultracapacitor and Activated Dry Electrode® technology.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 7, 2025 / LiCAP Technologies, a leader in advanced energy storage and solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received a multimillion-dollar order from a major wind energy company. This order marks a significant milestone in LiCAP's mission to enhance the efficiency and reliability of renewable energy storage with its innovative ultracapacitor and Activated Dry Electrode® technology.

The partnership underscores the growing demand for high-performance energy storage and ultracapacitor based solutions for emergency pitch control in wind turbines with electrical pitch systems. LiCAP's Ultracapacitor Retrofit solution is designed to be a drop-in replacement for lead-acid batteries. All cable and hardware solutions adapt natively to all the OEM's component configurations without modification required. Compared with the traditional lead-acid battery based solution, LICAP's solution contains no toxic materials and is environment friendly. It also improves lifetime (10+ Years), lowers maintenance cost and reduces operational safety concerns - critical factors for wind energy applications requiring rapid energy discharge and recharge capabilities.

"This order is a testament to the strength and value of LiCAP's advanced energy storage solutions," said Mr. Martin Mills, Vice President of Sales - LiCAP Technologies. "Our Activated Dry Electrode® technology provides unparalleled performance, and we are excited to support the wind energy industry with solutions that drive efficiency and sustainability."

LiCAP's ultracapacitors and Activated Dry Electrode® technology are increasingly recognized for their ability to enhance the reliability of energy storage in many applications. This latest order further positions the company as a key supplier for renewable energy infrastructure, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the global transition to clean energy.

For more information, please contact: Marty Mills, Marty.Mills@licaptechnologies.com

About LiCAP Technologies
LiCAP Technologies is a pioneering developer of dry electrode technology for lithium ion, solid state, and sodium ion batteries as well as ultracapacitors products, providing high-performance energy storage solutions for applications across the renewable energy, automotive, and industrial sectors. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, LiCAP continues to lead the way in enabling the future of clean energy storage.

Contact Information

Marty Mills
VP of Sales
info@licaptechnologies.com
+1 916-329-8099

.

SOURCE: LiCAP Technologies



