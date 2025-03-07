The Moroccan government has approved six projects by a range of foreign companies, while the European Hydrogen Bank's second auction for renewable hydrogen production has attracted 61 bids from projects in 11 countries. A Moroccan government committee approved six green hydrogen projects with a reported value of up to MAD 319 billion ($32. 5 billion). "The companies are leading companies in the field of green hydrogen in their countries, namely the investor alliance Ornx consisting of the companies Ortus from the United States of America, Acciona from Spain, and Nordex from Germany, which will ...

