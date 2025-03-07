AleaSoft Energy Forecasting recorded a steady rise in weekly electricity prices across most major European markets last week, with only the Italian and Nordic markets bucking the trend. Weekly average electricity prices increased across most major European markets during the week commencing Feb. 24, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. AleaSoft reported a rise in weekly average electricity prices across the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish markets compared to the previous week. The Italian and Nordic markets were the exceptions, recording a decline. ...

