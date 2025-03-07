E.C.D. Automotive Design: ECD Auto Design Unveils Project Blanca: A Breathtaking One-of-One Custom Land Rover Defender

KISSIMMEE, Fla., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design presents Project Blanca, a meticulously crafted one-of-one Defender 110 that embodies elegance, innovation, and off-road capability. Designed to turn heads wherever it goes, this bespoke build features a pristine Chawton White finish accented with Zermatt Silver details, a laser-cut vertical grille, and French oak wood inserts on the side steps and custom bumper, elevating its sophisticated presence. Click Here for photos of this incredible new build.
Step inside to discover an interior crafted for ultimate comfort and luxury. Relicate tan leather seats with dark brown accents provide a rich, warm ambiance, complemented by chevron-patterned French oak wood flooring. Heated and cooled seats enhance the driving experience, while a Sony Halo touchscreen and Infinity Kappa premium speakers bring cutting-edge convenience and immersive audio. Adding a touch of nostalgia, billet metal buttons and vintage gauges fuse classic aesthetics with modern technology.
"This vehicle was an absolute pleasure to design," said John Price, Director of Vehicle Design at ECD Auto Design. "It seamlessly blends timeless sophistication with modern advancements, delivering a truly bespoke driving experience."
Uncompromising Power & Performance
Under the hood, Project Blanca boasts a GM LT1 V8 engine producing 455 horsepower, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth, effortless performance. Equipped with Alcon high-performance brakes featuring red calipers, ECD's signature Air Ride suspension, and a dual stainless-steel sport exhaust, this Defender is engineered for both exhilarating power and refined control on any terrain.
Adventure-Ready Engineering
Beyond luxury, Project Blanca is built for exploration. It features all-terrain tires with white-wall styling, a custom spare tire carrier, and custom smoked turn signals, reinforcing its rugged versatility. The Raptor-coated chassis ensures durability, making it capable of handling challenging conditions while maintaining an impeccable aesthetic.
"Project Blanca exemplifies ECD's dedication to crafting bespoke masterpieces that exceed client expectations," said Kevin Kastner, Chief Revenue Officer at ECD Auto Design. "This Defender isn't just a vehicle, it's a unique expression of personal style, combining luxury, performance, and adventure into one remarkable package."
ECD Auto Design: Where Vision Becomes Reality
Project Blanca is a testament to ECD Auto Design's craftsmanship and ability to bring one-of-a-kind automotive visions to life. Every detail, from custom finishes to high-performance engineering, showcases ECD's commitment to creating vehicles that are as unique as their owners. For those seeking to build their own bespoke masterpiece, ECD offers unparalleled expertise in design, technology, and luxury customization.
For more information or to begin designing your own custom Defender, visit ECD Auto Design.
High Resolution Images
For high-resolution images of this beautiful one-of-one masterpiece, please CLICK HERE.
Vehicle Specifications
Base Vehicle: Defender 110
Performance and Mechanics
- Engine: GM LT1 V8 - 455 HP
- Transmission: 10-speed Automatic
- Shifter: GM Sport Shifter with Leather Boot
- Transfer Case: Heavy Duty
- Axles: Heavy Duty
- Brakes: High-Performance Alcon with Red Calipers
- Suspension: ECD Air Ride System
- Exhaust: Sport Dual Plus - Stainless Steel Tips, Quiet Setup
- Fuel Tank: Custom Extended
- Chassis Coating: Raptor Liner
Exterior Details
Paint and Body
- Paint Finish: Gloss
- Exterior Color: Chawton White
- Roof Color: Body-Matched
- Grille Color: Body Color Surrounds & Vertical Fins
- KBX Side Vent: Zermatt Silver with Horizontal Chawton White Bars
- Top Fender Vents: Zermatt Silver
- Custom Painted Elements: Mid-row Seat Brackets, Mirror Faces, Bumpers, Roll Cage, Spare Tire Carrier, and Side Steps
Wheels and Tires
- Wheel Style and Size: 18-inch Kahn 1983 Painted in Chawton White
- Tires: BFG Trail Terrain with White Walls Out
Accessories
- Side Steps: SVX Tubular Frame Painted White with French Oak Wood Inserts and Cream Caulking
- Fender Top Air Intakes: Billet Metal Painted in Zermatt Silver
- Exterior Door Handles: Illuminated Billet Metal in Silver
- Exterior Mirror Arms and Hinges: Billet Metal, Silver
- Grille: Custom Laser-Cut Vertical Fins with Illuminated Background
- Roll Cage: 6-point Full External, Painted in Body Color
- Bumpers: ARB Sahara Front Bumper with Integrated Winch and LED Lights, Rear NAS-Style Bumper with French Oak Wood Inserts
Lighting
- Headlights: Full Halo-style LED
- Taillights: Premium GL 2x LE
- Custom Lighting: Mood Lighting for Running Boards, Roll Cage, and Roof Gutter
Interior Features
Seating Configuration
- Layout: 2+2+4
- Front Seats: Heated and Cooled, Exmoor Puma Premium Wrapped in Tan Leather with Vertical and V-Shaped Stitch Patterns, Tan Alcantara Inserts, and Piping
- Middle Row Seats: Exmoor Puma Premium with Matching Details to Front Seats
- Load Area Seats: Four Inward-Facing Jump Seats with Vertical Stitching and Alcantara Inserts
Materials and Finishes
- Leather: Relicate Apache (Tan), Kalamata (Brown), and Alcantara (Tan Seat Accents)
- Carpet: German Square Weave in Natural Tone with Tan Leather Edging on Carpet Mats
- Wood Flooring: Custom French Oak in Chevron Pattern with Cream Caulking and
- Satin Finish in Cargo Area
Dashboard and Console
- Dash: Puma-Style Wrapped in Tan Leather
- Center Console: Custom with Rear A/C, Tan Leather Wrapping, and Wood Paneling
- Gauges: Vintage Custom Panel with Tan Leather-Wrapped Backing
- Billet Metal Buttons: Custom Switch Panels for Auxiliary Lights, Hazards, Rear Wiper/Washer, and Central Locking
Technology
- Radio: Sony Halo Touchscreen with CarPlay and Bluetooth
- Speakers: Premium Infinity Kappa Series with Active Subwoofer
- Cameras: Rearview Mirror with Live-Feed Camera and Backup Camera
- Sensors: Blind spot, Backup, and TPMS
- Other Features: Automatic Headlights, Remote Start, Central Locking, Power Windows, 4 USB Ports, and Rear A/C
About ECD Auto Design
ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads" whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3a1ef60-7fa3-4f75-a77c-ff9d5484a8b3