MWC25 | YOFC's Senior Vice President Jan Bongaerts: Championing Global Digital Infrastructure Enhancement

BARCELONA, Spain, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 6, 2025, the Tower and Fibre Summit, sponsored by Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), took place at the Barcelona International Convention Centre. The event featured a keynote address by YOFC's Senior Vice President, Jan Bongaerts, titled "Leading a New Future with Fibre." In his speech, Jan outlined YOFC's commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive industry expertise to strengthen the digital infrastructure in the AI era. He also emphasized the company's dedication to extending fibre connectivity to every corner of the globe.

Jan Bongaerts highlighted the exponential growth in global data traffic driven by the deep integration of AI technology across multiple sectors. He noted that generative AI applications, ultra-high-definition videos, autonomous driving, and the industrial internet are driving the need for higher network transmission rates, increased capacity, and lower latency. With a focus on ultra-high speed, low latency, and high density, the company has unveiled next-generation fibre optic cable solutions designed to meet these expectations across diverse scenarios, providing strong support for the development and build-out of global digital infrastructure.

With its ultra-low attenuation and large effective area, the G.654.E fibre significantly enhances the performance and reach of 400G/800G ultra-high-speed transmission systems. As one of the few global entities proficient in the mass production technology for this technology, YOFC has gained full control over its entire industrial chain, positioning itself as a leader in both production capacity and market share. This fibre is now integral to network infrastructure projects for major operators such as China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, and the State Grid, and is being deployed in several countries including the Philippines and Brazil.

In response to the surging demand for short-distance, high-speed interconnections in AI computing centers, YOFC has launched its OM4/OM5 high-end multimode fibre. This advanced fibre supports a broader wavelength range and higher bandwidth, addressing the evolving needs for data center transmission upgrades to 400G/800G and even 1.6T. Utilizing its digital and intelligent manufacturing platform, YOFC can produce these high-quality, high-end multimode fibres on a large scale, reinforcing its leadership in the global market.

In this new era of AI, the interconnection of massive devices has intensified the demand for maximizing fibre space efficiency. YOFC's proprietary multi-core fibre addresses this need by integrating multiple independent cores within a single fibre. This innovation significantly boosts the transmission capacity of single-fibre communication systems, potentially increasing capacity by several dozen times. It offers a promising solution to the capacity bottlenecks facing future optical communication systems.

Hollow-core fibre, with its transmission speed approaching the speed of light and near-zero latency, represents the optimal choice for future ultra-high-speed, low-latency communications. YOFC's capabilities in the mass manufacturing of extended-length, ultra-low-loss hollow-core fibre are at the forefront of the industry. As a result, the company is well-positioned to deliver premium products suitable for commercial applications in large-scale settings.

Amid the rapid advancement of AI and digital technologies, YOFC remains at the forefront, with innovation as its cornerstone. The company is dedicated to partnering with global leaders to develop a more efficient, sustainable, and inclusive optical communication network. By doing so, YOFC aims to lay a new groundwork for AI and drive significant progress in global digital transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636955/Image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc25--yofcs-senior-vice-president-jan-bongaerts-championing-global-digital-infrastructure-enhancement-302395897.html