Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the 2024 exploration program on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. The results include a high grade sample of 28.7 % Cg (Graphite Carbon) from the Company's claims in the north-central part of the Tetepisca graphite district.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: These results demonstrate yet another at surface target area on Tetepisca that could become a significant graphite deposit. It sits just 4.5 km from the Uatnan resource pit, which is probably the best graphite deposit in North America. With Chinese exports severely restricted, and East African production disrupted and mired in bureaucracy, North American sources of graphite are becoming the obvious answer to the North American industrial base and defence industries. Tetepisca is one of very few projects on the continent that could make any type of impact on the looming graphite shortage.

As part of the 2024 exploration program on the Tetepisca flake graphite property, the company completed a program of geological and geophysical prospecting and mapping during which 76 grab samples were collected. The work was focussed on evaluating selected conductors and conductor trends on the northern part of the property derived from interpretation of the Company's airborne electomagnetic ("EM") survey completed in 2022 as well as historical airborne EM surveys. The 2024 prospecting work resulted in the discovery of 5 target areas prioritized for follow up exploration in 2025 all of which are characetrized by numerous samples > 5% Cg and and all containing high grade samples > 20% Cg (Map 1). The results from the northern targets areas, N1 to N4, have been previously reported in news releases on October 8 and August 1, 2024. The results of the sampling in the N5 target area are plotted in Map 2 which include a high grade sample of 28.7% Cg.

Flake graphite mineralization discovered on the northern claims in 2024 is hosted by strongly deformed, high metamorhic grade, sedimentary rocks. Airborne magnetic and EM conductivity patterns indicate that the graphite bearing stratigraphy is part of a complexly folded and faulted sequence continuous from southwest of the N5 traget to north of the N1 target. Historical mapping and geophysical interpretation indicates that the stratigraphic unit hosting the Uatnan deposit is continuous and hosts the N5 target mineraliztion located approximately 4.5 km to the southeast.





About the Tetepisca Property

The Tetepisca Property is located approximately 220 km north of the town of Baie-Comeau in the North Shore Region of Québec. The property consists of 230 claims covering an area of approximately 12,620 hectares within the Tetepisca Graphite District ("TGD"). The property is 100% owned by E-Power. Fifty-two claims, located in the southern part of the property, are subject to a 1.5% NSR held by a group of local prospectors; otherwise the Tetepisca property remains unencumbered. The TGD is an active graphite exploration and development district with delineated measured and indicated resources in excess of 120 Mt at an average grade of approximately 14% Cg. The Company's Tetepisca property is strategically located over continuous bedrock conductive horizons that are known and interpreted to be due to graphite and which hold significant potential to host flake graphite resources. The intersection of graphite in our 2023 drilling and the results of our 2024 exploration program to date confirms the Company's exploration model and provides the basis for continued exploration and evaluation.

Qualified Person

Jamie Lavigne, P. Geo, Vice President Exploration and Director for E-Power is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About E-Power

E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company is currently advancing two projects; the Tetepisca property, located in the North Shore region of the Province and the Turgeon property located in the Abitibi region adjacent to the Ontario border. The Company's priority target is flake graphite on the Tetepsica Property. The Turgeon property is located in the prolific Abitibi gold and base metal mining district and the Company is evaluating Turgeon primarily for its copper-zinc and gold potential.

For more information about E-Power Resources Inc. please visit the Company website at: e-powerresources.com

