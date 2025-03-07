San Diego-Based Facility Park Mental Health Provides Tips to Help Individuals Navigate Mental Health Triggers During the Winter Season

During this time of year, most people have put away their poinsettias and disposed of their trees to move onto the coming months. However, remnants of the holiday season linger for others struggling with its effects on their mental health. Park Mental Health is putting an emphasis on providing patients with hope in the new year.

"The holiday season often comes with high social and familial expectations that can feel overwhelming, particularly for those with depression, anxiety, or social anxiety," said Park Mental Health Program Director Mikayla Weathers.

The everyday stress, isolation, emotional triggers and seasonal changes are even more difficult during this time. "This pressure can exacerbate symptoms of mental illness," Weathers said.

Memories of past traumas or recollection of difficult times can be especially hard if an individual has negative associations with this time of year. Even something seemingly insignificant such as reduced daylight during winter months can contribute to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which can also impact mood and energy levels.

Emotional regulation may become more difficult, leading to outbursts or heightened frustration. Additional symptoms may include withdrawal and isolation, increased irritability, mood swings, depression, heightened anxiety, lack of sleep and overall mental stability.

Any of these triggers this time of year can become the blame needed for those looking to numb their suffering with alcohol and drugs. When individuals don't have healthy coping mechanisms in place, available resources or tools to reach for, they can easily become overwhelmed.

At Park Mental Health Treatment of San Diego, staff help their patients with their symptoms in many ways, that include:

· Individualized support plans to help individuals navigate the stressors specific to their mental health needs

· Therapeutic interventions with techniques such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), mindfulness exercises, and grounding techniques can be used to manage anxiety and depression

· Group Therapy Sessions that provide patients with a sense of community and a safe space to share their struggles and coping strategies

· Education and Coping Strategies for patients on recognizing triggers and developing coping strategies like breathing exercises, journaling, or relaxation techniques

· Check-ins and increased support with clients, to ensure they have support when they need it most

While at home, individuals don't have the same intense and round-the-clock support, they can still pull from many of the techniques used by professionals.

If they can get through the season without experiencing a severe mental health challenge, it's a significant accomplishment to celebrate.

"It means they were able to navigate high-pressure and emotionally taxing situations while managing their mental health symptoms," Weathers said. "It's a testament to their resilience and the effectiveness of the strategies they've put in place."

Others may need more help and that's okay. "It's important to be aware of our triggers and how to deal with them. We're all on our own journey but the more we go out of our way to understand and address it, the better off we will be."

