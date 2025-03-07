Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC: Roof Maxx Promotes Natalie Slaczka to Vice President of Sales

Roof Maxx, a leading provider of sustainable roof restoration solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Natalie Slaczka to Vice President of Sales. In her new role, Slaczka will oversee all sales departments, driving continued growth and operational excellence for the company's expanding network.

Since joining Roof Maxx in April 2023, Slaczka has been instrumental in transforming the company's inside sales operations. She played a key role in building a high-performing Inside Sales team for the Sold Jobs Program and successfully brought call center operations in-house. Under her leadership, Roof Maxx's appointment-setting and sales teams have generated over $4 million in revenue, with a lead-to-appointment conversion rate exceeding 70%.

"Natalie has been a driving force behind our sales growth, demonstrating an extraordinary ability to build, scale, and optimize sales operations," said Amy Koch, COO of Roof Maxx. "Her leadership and strategic vision have already delivered exceptional results, and we are excited to see how she continues to elevate our sales in this new role."

Slaczka brings a wealth of experience in inside sales, call center management, and operational leadership. Before joining Roof Maxx, she served as Senior Director of Inside Sales at Renuity Homes, where she restructured nine call center teams and oversaw 200+ representatives across the United States, resulting in $750 million company revenue. Her career also includes leadership roles at Curallux and LightRx Face and Body, where she successfully scaled inside sales teams, driving significant revenue growth.

Throughout her career, Slaczka has been recognized for her ability to develop high-performing teams, implement innovative sales strategies, and foster a culture of collaboration and success.

"I'm incredibly honored to take this new role at Roof Maxx," said Slaczka. "I am excited to build on our current momentum, support our exceptional sales team and help even more homeowners and businesses discover the benefits of Roof Maxx."

Roof Maxx remains committed to expanding its market presence and delivering exceptional value to homeowners and businesses. With Slaczka at the helm of sales, the company is well-positioned for continued success in 2024 and beyond.

ABOUT ROOF MAXX

Roof Maxx is a leading provider of sustainable roof restoration solutions, helping homeowners and businesses extend the life of their asphalt shingle roofs affordably and effectively. Through innovative technology and a commitment to environmental responsibility, Roof Maxx offers an alternative to premature roof replacement while reducing landfill waste.

GIVING PLEDGE

When you restore your roof with Roof Maxx, you help find a forever home for a child waiting in foster care. This vision is becoming a reality through our partnership with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and have pledged to help find forever homes for 25,000 children by 2030.

More information available at: roofmaxx.com

