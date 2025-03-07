DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (USDCSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 07-March-2025 / 18:35 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1171.0722 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 603740 CODE: USDCSH2 LN ISIN: OL1230136894

March 07, 2025 12:36 ET (17:36 GMT)