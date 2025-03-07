Asylon Robotics Welcomes U.S. Navy Captain David A. Culler, Jr. to Advisory Board

Advisory Board Addition Comes At Key Growth Stage for the Robotic Perimeter Security Industry

Asylon Robotics, the leading provider of robotic perimeter security solutions, is proud to announce the addition of David A. Culler, Jr., CAPT USN (ret), to its advisory board. Culler brings a wealth of leadership experience in both military and commercial sectors, particularly in the fields of drone technology, security operations, and strategic organizational management.

A photo of U.S. Navy Captain David Culler, Jr. and an Asylon DroneDog

Asylon Robotics has been at the forefront of revolutionizing security operations through robotics and automation. The company's flagship solutions, including DroneDog and Guardian, have set new industry standards for scalability, reliability, and real-time situational awareness. In 2024 alone, Asylon achieved over 100,000 completed security missions, logged more than 68,000 miles patrolled by DroneDog, and provided 1,000s of human-verified security event reports in real-time. By integrating these technologies with its fully staffed 24/7 Robotic Security Operations Center (RSOC), Asylon has redefined modern security strategies for critical industries and defense operations.

Culler is the Founder-CEO & Co-Owner of Warriors Taphouse and the former Managing Director at PrecisionHawk. As the co-founder and CEO of HAZON Solutions, he played a pivotal role in advancing commercial drone inspection operations for Fortune 500 energy companies, ultimately leading to HAZON's successful acquisition by PrecisionHawk in 2018.

A distinguished naval aviator, Culler commanded Strike Fighter Squadron 136 during combat deployments and later served as the Commanding Officer of Naval Station Norfolk, the largest naval installation in the world. His leadership earned Naval Station Norfolk the 2013 Installation Excellence Award and the Commander in Chief's Award for Installation Excellence. Over his military career, he accumulated over 3,700 tactical flight hours and 856 arrested landings, cementing his expertise in aviation operations and national security.

"David's unparalleled experience in aviation, security, and operational strategy makes him a perfect fit for Asylon's advisory board," said Damon Henry, CEO and Co-Founder of Asylon Robotics. "His leadership in both military and commercial drone applications will be invaluable as we continue to expand and refine our autonomous security solutions."

Culler holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of New Mexico and a Master's in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. He is also a graduate of the elite Navy Fighter Weapons School.

"Asylon Robotics is at the forefront of security innovation, and I'm excited to contribute to their mission," said Culler. "The integration of robotics and automation in security operations is a game-changer, and I look forward to supporting Asylon's growth and technological advancements."

About Asylon, Inc.

Asylon, a leader in robotic perimeter security solutions, is revolutionizing the future of unmanned security systems. As a pioneer in integrating both aerial and ground robotics, Asylon equips enterprises with cutting-edge tools to enhance safety and reduce operational complexities. Learn more by visiting AsylonRobotics.com or stay connected with Asylon at LinkedIn and YouTube .

