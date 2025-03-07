Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - TMX Group Limited today announced February 2025 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

February 2025 January 2025 February 2024 Volume 11,544,727,725 11,704,905,256 9,762,103,319 Value $290,395,079,720 $286,626,242,040 $219,032,511,606 Transactions 23,136,721 23,229,397 19,657,176 Daily Averages Volume 607.6 million 532.0 million 488.1 million Value $15,284.0 million $13,028.5 million $10,951.6 million Transactions 1,217,722 1,055,882 982,859

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 23,249,632,981 19,940,025,465 +16.6 Value $577,021,321,760 $441,452,589,897 +30.7 Transactions 46,366,118 39,690,850 +16.8 Daily Averages Volume 567.1 million 474.8 million +19.4 Value $14,073.7 million $10,510.8 million +33.9 Transactions 1,130,881 945,020 +19.7

Toronto Stock Exchange

February 2025 January 2025 February 2024 Volume 7,481,544,454 7,261,631,489 6,506,757,620 Value $267,648,247,481 $263,188,159,649 $202,854,053,583 Transactions 20,259,448 20,223,009 17,309,874 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 25,393.45 25,533.10 21,363.61 Daily Averages Volume 393.8 million 330.1 million 325.3 million Value $14,086.7 million $11,963.1 million $10,142.7 million Transactions 1,066,287 919,228 865,494

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 14,743,175,943 12,912,958,529 +14.2 Value $530,836,407,130 $409,196,049,887 +29.7 Transactions 40,482,457 34,872,609 +16.1 Daily Averages Volume 359.6 million 307.5 million +17.0 Value $12,947.2 million $9,742.8 million +32.9 Transactions 987,377 830,300 +18.9

TSX Venture Exchange *

February 2025 January 2025 February 2024 Volume 2,872,041,911 3,176,667,761 2,318,692,951 Value $1,475,899,268 $1,549,461,480 $1,033,090,040 Transactions 763,387 820,969 584,681 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 614.64 623.75 560.11 Daily Averages Volume 151.2 million 144.4 million 115.9 million Value $77.7 million $70.4 million $51.7 million Transactions 40,178 37,317 29,234

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 6,048,709,672 5,012,371,011 +20.7 Value $3,025,360,748 $2,164,908,041 +39.7 Transactions 1,584,356 1,270,646 +24.7 Daily Averages Volume 147.5 million 119.3 million +23.6 Value $73.8 million $51.5 million +43.2 Transactions 38,643 30,253 +27.7

TSX Alpha Exchange

February 2025 January 2025 February 2024 Volume 1,167,076,337 1,240,186,241 934,560,052 Value $20,760,160,079 $21,061,043,766 $15,076,313,045 Transactions 2,061,549 2,110,334 1,749,588 Daily Averages Volume 61.4 million 56.4 million 46.7 million Value $1,092.6 million $957.3 million $753.8 million Transactions 108,503 95,924 87,479

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 2,407,262,578 2,010,216,051 +19.8 Value $41,821,203,845 $29,956,249,676 +39.6 Transactions 4,171,883 3,522,342 +18.4 Daily Averages Volume 58.7 million 47.9 million +22.7 Value $1,020.0 million $713.2 million +43.0 Transactions 101,753 83,865 +21.3

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK **

February 2025 January 2025 February 2024 Volume 24,065,023 26,419,765 2,092,696 Value $510,772,892 $827,577,145 $69,054,938 Transactions 52,337 75,085 13,033 Daily Averages Volume 1.3 million 1.2 million 0.1 million Value $26.9 million $37.6 million $3.5 million Transactions 2,755 3,413 652

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 50,484,788 4,479,874 NA Value $1,338,350,037 $135,382,293 NA Transactions 127,422 25,253 NA Daily Averages Volume 1.2 million 0.1 million NA Value $32.6 million $3.2 million NA Transactions 3,108 601 NA

Montreal Exchange

February 2025 January 2025 February 2024 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 20,343,139 18,721,678 15,047,268 Open Interest (Contracts) 27,196,749 25,746,375 16,178,362

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume (Contracts) 39,064,817 28,837,507 +35.5 Open Interest (Contracts) 27,196,749 16,178,362 +68.1

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of February 28, 2025. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all February trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

