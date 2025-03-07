BioLab Sciences: BioLab Holdings, Inc. Announces Partnership with Real Collagen GmbH

Investment and Partnership will Allow Manufacturer to Create New Wound Care Products Using Fish Collagen

PHOENIX, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLab Holdings, Inc. , a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound healing and wound care products, is proud to announce its partnership and collaboration agreement with Real Collagen GmbH, a German biotechnology company specializing in the manufacturing of fish collagen for treating medical conditions including chronic wounds

Through this partnership, BioLab will develop new, novel products, initially in the wound healing space, with the goal to better address patient needs and augment and expand its portfolio of wound care offerings.

Real Collagen GmbH possesses over 15 years of experience developing and producing raw hydrogel material containing fish collagen. Its unique method of obtaining collagen, combined with high-quality fish skin, results in collagen material with valuable properties. The raw product is primed to provide universal, high-quality, and effective wound dressing and aims to offer an affordable product for various wound types.

During production of the collagen, a catalyzed hydration process is used to obtain native tropocollagen from fish skin, preserving its triple helix structure and properties. Fish skin, chosen for its safety, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic properties, is used as a raw material. The resulting collagen is pure and stable. The material is suitable for many wound types, patients, and is easy to apply.

"Through this agreement with Real Collagen, we establish a partnership for the development of novel products with a group that shares our values and vision, but most importantly our passion for patient care," said Dr. Carlos Encinas, chief science officer at BioLab.

"Biolab Holding's investment into Real Collagen signifies our continued commitment to helping patients heal from chronic and acute wounds," said BioLab President Jaime Leija. "We understand the importance of providing valuable resources to medical providers across the world and intend to leverage the collagen produced by Real Collagen in a multitude of wound care solutions, including our proprietary technology, Dermistat."

"At Real Collagen, we are dedicated to producing high-quality raw fish collagen and we're proud to partner with BioLab Holdings, Inc.," said Real Collagen CEO Dr. Jan Lorenz. "By combining our expertise in fish collagen technology with BioLab's commitment to patient-centered products, we are confident that this collaboration will lead to groundbreaking advancements in wound healing. Together, we strive to provide medical professionals with superior solutions to improve patient outcomes worldwide."

BioLab looks forward to providing additional updates on the wound products made in partnership with Real Collagen. For more information on BioLab Holdings, Inc., visit biolabholdings.net.

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound healing. Its products, Membrane Wrap Lite, Tri-Membrane Wrap, Membrane Wrap, and Membrane Wrap - Hydro, use human tissue allograft derived from amniotic membrane that provides structural tissue for use as a wound protectant covering. The products are minimally manipulated, preserving the properties that the tissue exhibits in its natural state. The company's mission is to manufacture reliable and safe products with the highest quality to help optimize body performance through continuous innovation, education, superior customer service and teamwork. For more information, visit biolabholdings.net.

Contact: Kwyn Lowe

Phone: 406.314.5120

Email: kwyn@evolveprandmarketing.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636942/BioLab_Sciences_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636943/BioLab_Sciences_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biolab-holdings-inc-announces-partnership-with-real-collagen-gmbh-302395961.html