Santa Fe, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Cordova Consulting, in collaboration with historian and author Eliza Hawthorne, announces the release of the new book Architect of Desire: Murder, Scandal, and the Gilded Age Elite. This compelling historical narrative examines one of the most talked- about events of the early 20th century-the trial that shaped the future of media coverage and public fascination with high-profile cases.





Architect of Desire: Murder, Scandal, and the Gilded Age Elite: The Love Triangle That Killed Stanford White

This captivating historical true-crime narrative offers fresh insights into the trial of the century, the ensuing media frenzy, and the power dynamics that influenced justice in early 20th- century America. With recent coverage in a well-respected magazine, the story remains as relevant today as it was in 1906, highlighting the enduring cultural intrigue with wealth, celebrity, and crime.

"The themes of this case-media sensationalism, power dynamics, and the spectacle of celebrity crime-still define our society today."

- Eliza Hawthorne, Author

Why This Story Is More Relevant Than Ever

Renewed Media Interest - A well-respected magazine recently revisited the case, demonstrating America's ongoing fascination with this historical crime.

A well-respected magazine recently revisited the case, demonstrating America's ongoing fascination with this historical crime. Parallels to Modern Crime & Media Sensationalism - The trial laid the groundwork for how high-profile crimes are covered today, akin to current celebrity trials.

- The trial laid the groundwork for how high-profile crimes are covered today, akin to current celebrity trials. A New Take on a Historic Case - "Architect of Desire" offers fresh insights using previously untapped sources and a compelling narrative that immerses readers in the drama.

What Readers Will Discover in Architect of Desire

The dangerous obsession that led to murder in a packed theater.

Evelyn Nesbit's transformation from rising star to scandalized icon.

How the Gilded Age's excesses mirrored today's power and privilege.

The role of yellow journalism in shaping the case's legacy.

How this trial shaped the future of true crime media coverage.

Availability & Book Club Features

The book is currently available in Paperback, Hardcover, and eBook formats and soon in audiobook. It also includes a Book Club Discussion Guide, making it an excellent choice for book clubs, history enthusiasts, and true crime fans.

Where to Buy

Architect of Desire: Murder, Scandal, and the Gilded Age Elite is available now on Amazon.





