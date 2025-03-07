Proteintech, a global leader in antibodies and life science solutions, is excited to announce additional product characterization for primary antibody targets on its website (ptglab.com). The advanced validation data, 3D Epitope Mapping, is designed to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of antibody-related selection, empowering scientists with the data they need to advance their work, from basic research to the design of novel therapeutics.

The 3D Epitope Mapping is a state-of-the-art solution that utilizes a combination of experimental techniques, including peptide scanning and microbial display, aiming to precisely map the antibody binding site (epitope) on a target protein. This mapping is then visualized in an interactive 3D view, which is based on published protein data and AI modelling. The 3D visualization provides scientists with a clear and detailed representation of the antibody-binding sites, enabling improved speed and precision of their antibody selection.

In addition to the 3D Epitope Mapping, Proteintech improved the display of its immunogen information. The immunogen data is now displayed as a bar graph at the top of the search return pages, allowing users to select antibodies based on their immunogen of interest.

"We are thrilled to be the first antibody supplier to offer advanced product information that we believe will make a significant impact on the life science community. As the original manufacturer of these products, we believe we are uniquely positioned to be able to provide this data to scientists. We plan to have our entire catalog mapped in the near future," said Dr. Jason Li, CEO at Proteintech. "With more epitopes mapped, we hope the days when scientists have to try multiple antibodies for one experiment are behind us. Scientists deserve better when they are fighting for the future of mankind."

Proteintech Group Inc., founded in 2001, is a leading manufacturer of antibodies, proteins, nanobodies, and immunoassays. Proteintech has the largest proprietary portfolio of self-manufactured antibodies covering two-thirds of the human proteome. Proteintech offers antibodies, proteins and immunoassays across research areas with over 300,000 products cited. In addition, Proteintech produces cytokines, growth factors and other proteins that are human expressed, bioactive and cGMP-grade. Proteintech sites are ISO13485 and ISO9001 accredited.

