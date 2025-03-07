Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes Personal Injury Lawyers is Proud to Celebrate Our 70th Anniversary

Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes Personal Injury Lawyers , the first personal injury law firm in Pinellas County, proudly celebrate our 70th anniversary. Since our founding in 1955, the firm has been a steadfast advocate for accident victims, earning a reputation for excellence, integrity, and dedication to justice.

Founded by Guy Perenich as Muscarella & Perenich, the firm was among the first in the Tampa Bay area to focus exclusively on personal injury law. Over the decades, the firm evolved into Perenich & Carroll and later into Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes, as new partners joined to carry on the legacy of passionate representation for injury victims. Today, the firm remains committed to providing expert legal counsel to clients in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and throughout the Tampa Bay region.

70 Years of Serving the Community and Getting Results

We protect and fight for the rights of injured victims and their families. For 70 years, we have worked tirelessly to ensure our clients receive the justice and compensation they deserve. We are honored to have served the community for so long and look forward to continuing our legacy of advocacy.

Throughout our history, Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes Personal Injury Lawyers has achieved numerous milestones, including:

Being the first law firm in Pinellas County to focus solely on personal injury law.

Securing hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts for accident victims.

Earning an AV rating, which is the highest possible rating from the largest legal rating service.

Representing clients in cases that have reached the Florida Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Having three attorneys Board Certified by the Florida Bar Association, which is a distinction held by fewer than 2% of Florida attorneys.

Receiving multiple recognitions, including Super Lawyers and Tampa Bay's Top Lawyers.

With a team of experienced attorneys, skilled paralegals, and dedicated support staff, the firm continues to provide unparalleled legal services in cases involving vehicle accidents, wrongful death, slip and fall injuries, and other personal injury matters. Our client-first approach ensures that every case is handled with care, expertise, and determination.

To mark this milestone, Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes Personal Injury Lawyers will host a series of community events, share our history, and reaffirm our commitment to serving injury victims. Clients, colleagues, and community members are invited to join in celebrating this remarkable achievement.

Contact Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes Personal Injury Lawyers to Learn More

For more information, schedule a free consultation with our dedicated personal injury team. Contact Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes Personal Injury Lawyers at (727) 796-8282 or online to learn more about our 70 years of excellence and how we can help with your case.

