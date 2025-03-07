The Schiller Kessler Group Healing Journey Scholarship

Students recovering from life-changing injuries can share their stories for a chance to win $2,500.

Beginning in 2025, The Schiller Kessler Group will offer undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity to apply for its new scholarship, The Healing Journey Scholarship . The scholarship promises $2,500 to a student who can compose a compelling essay about a medical diagnosis they received and the ways it changed their life.

The scholarship selection committee wants students to highlight the techniques they used to go on their healing journey. Students can highlight how a medical condition impacted their physical body, emotional state, studies, and social relationships.

Students' essays should be no more than 1,000 words. The firm asks that students create their essays without the use of AI. Students found using AI to generate their stories, fabricating medical diagnoses, or using one scholarship essay to apply for multiple scholarships will have their applications removed from our applicant pool.

Applicants have until August 31, 2025, to complete their essays and submit their scholarship application forms through The Schiller Kessler Group's website . The scholarship selection committee cannot consider applications submitted after this deadline passes.

The law firm encourages students to ensure they have all of the appropriate application materials included in their packet prior to submitting their application forms. They cannot consider packets submitted without all essential materials.

The Schiller Kessler Group reserves up to three months after the scholarship application's closing date to select a scholarship recipient. They ask that neither students nor their families reach out to the firm during the essay reading period. They cannot answer phone calls, emails, or other forms of communication asking for updates on an application's progress.

Once the scholarship selection committee chooses its winner, The Schiller Kessler Group will announce the winner's name in a press release and blog post. Unfortunately, we cannot contact individual applicants at this time.

The team of personal injury lawyers looks forward to celebrating the achievements of The Healing Journey Scholarship's first winner.

About The Schiller Kessler Group

The Schiller Kessler Group is made up of a team of personal injury lawyers who take pride in providing Floridians with the legal advice they need to financially recover from life-changing accidents.

The law firm goes to bat against insurance companies and doesn't bow in the face of bad-faith tactics. They advocate for your right to receive fair compensation for your losses after car accidents , truck accidents , slip and fall accidents , and other negligence-based accidents.

The team does not shy away from litigation and stands ready to provide clients like you with aggressive legal representation. You can count on the team to remain upfront and transparent as your case develops so you can be certain you're getting the legal assistance you need. Contact one of their seven Florida offices today.

