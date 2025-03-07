American Association of Owner Operators: AAOO Launches New $1 Membership Trial

The American Association of Owner Operators (AAOO) is making it easier than ever for truckers to access exclusive fuel discounts, insurance savings, and essential business tools with the launch of its new $1 trial membership.

"We know how expensive things are for truckers, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to experience the benefits of being an AAOO member," said Donnie Rand, Marketing Coordinator for AAOO. "With just a buck, truckers can get access to so many discounts and resources that can help their business thrive."

AAOO is dedicated to helping independent owner operators save money, grow their business, and navigate the challenges of the industry. Members gain access to exclusive fuel discounts, as well as affordable insurance options for both their truck and their health. Members also gain access to a slew of business services tailored to the unique needs of owner operators and small fleet owners.

Truckers can claim their $1 trial membership today by visiting https://aaofoo.com/one-dollar-membership/ .

