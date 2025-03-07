Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Opening in Early, TX With Free Washes

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Expands to 289 Locations Across the United States

Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 115 Early Boulevard in Early, TX .

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Car Wash Logo



To celebrate the grand opening, Tidal Wave's brand-new Early location will offer free premium car washes through March 12. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're thrilled to join the Early community this week," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "This location is built with industry-leading tunnel technology designed to get your vehicle sparkling clean in just three minutes. Our goal at Tidal Wave is to provide the highest-quality express car wash that makes car care easy, efficient, and enjoyable for every customer. We look forward to sharing our exceptional car wash experience with folks in Early during grand opening week - and for years to come."

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 289 express wash locations across the United States, with nineteen Texas locations . The company will continue to expand its Texas footprint with a brand-new express wash location in Fort Worth opening in the coming months.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including upcoming openings, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation with 289 locations sprawling 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave has continuously strived to make a positive impact in the communities they serve, and has raised over $3 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

