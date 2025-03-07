Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers Announce Safe Drive Guide Scholarship

Undergraduate and graduate students can apply to win $2,500 in financial support.

Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers takes pride in consistently offering legal support to in-need clients throughout Connecticut. Beginning in 2025, the firm intends to take its advocacy to the next level by inviting undergraduate and graduate students from across the nation to apply for its Safe Drive Guide Scholarship .

The scholarship requires applicants to complete a video, no more than three minutes long, going into detail about the steps drivers can take to improve roadway safety. The firm encourages students to think critically about what city-wide and federal initiatives might decrease dangerous driving habits, too.

The scholarship promises a winning student $2,500 to dedicate toward their continued education.

Students have until August 31, 2025, to complete their videos and submit their applications for consideration. Once the scholarship submission period closes, Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers reserves up to three months to select its winner. The firm will announce its winner through a press release and blog post.

Students are invited to get as creative as they please while creating their videos. Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers encourages students to use video editing tools like Adobe Creative Cloud to create visually compelling content but also notes that it will not select a winner based on a video's visual quality.

In regards to AI, Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers will allow students to use AI to generate B-roll footage for their videos. However, the use of AI to create false characters, generate a script, modify a student's voice, or create a video wholesale will see the applicable applicant removed from the applicant pool.

Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers looks forward to listening to students' ideas and learning more about the next generation's ambitions for roadway safety. We hope to have many opportunities to uplift clever and creative students for years to come.

About Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers

The team with Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers includes knowledgeable and experienced trial lawyers determined to preserve clients' legal rights, no matter how complicated a case seems. We take pride in treating our clients like family and make a point to help them recover full compensation after life-changing accidents.

Our personal injury attorneys operate on a "no upfront fee" policy, ensuring that anyone in need has the opportunity to benefit from our tried-and-tested legal knowledge. We do not collect money from our clients unless we secure them a settlement that fairly addresses all of their losses.

Connecticut residents can count on the team with Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers to take their losses seriously following an accident. Interested parties can contact the firm today to book a free personal injury case consultation with our professional, courteous, and experienced attorneys.

SOURCE: Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire