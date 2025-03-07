TARA, Ink.: Lights, Camera, Conservation: Art LOVES Fiji

Inside A Celebrity-Powered Mission for Change featuring Olivia Holt, Abbey Cowen, Rumer and Tallulah Willis!

A groundbreaking volunteer initiative, Art LOVES Fiji, brought together a team from the United States to the breathtaking Fiji Islands to raise awareness and give back. Produced by Art LOVES Earth in partnership with VRTU Studios, this unique project combined creativity, community support, and environmental conservation to form long term local partnerships and make a lasting impact on the islands.

Over 12 days, the Art LOVES Fiji team visited multiple Fijian islands, collaborating with local communities and organizations, including Heart Heroes and Corals for Conservation with support of a group of celebrity actresses, filmmakers, photographers, actors, models, and philanthropists dedicated their time and talents. Prominent participants included actresses Abbey Cowen, Olivia Holt, Rumer Willis, and Tallulah Willis and Miss Supermodel Fiji Alisha Idana.

The team visited several of the most remote island villages where they participated in women's and children's empowerment activities with the locals, including the Sustainable Nama Harvesting Program with local village women, a local partnership with Nama Fiji that supports the local women as their primary income source, to create opportunity for the women of the Yasawa islands.

Another centerpiece of the campaign was helping plant a new coral reef in Fiji as part of the UN-endorsed "Reefs of Hope" coral restoration program, led by the NGO Corals for Conservation.

Art LOVES Fiji is part of a broader campaign by Art LOVES Earth, which plans similar initiatives in other countries in 2025, that is actively seeking partnerships with tourism boards, celebrities, brands, and donors aligned with its mission to to create meaningful change.

Founded by Ryan Hattaway, Art LOVES Earth is a platform that leverages creativity to inspire environmental conservation and community support worldwide. For more information on Art Loves Earth please visit: www.artlovesearth.com.

