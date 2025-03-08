Apple shares recorded a notable upswing at NASDAQ on Friday, climbing 1.5 percent to $238.94. The stock reached an intraday high of $239.13, significantly outperforming its starting price of $235.24. This positive development stands in contrast to the slight 0.3 percent decline the previous day and demonstrates considerable strength, with the current price sitting 31.33 percent above its 52-week low of $164.08 reached in April 2024. The tech giant's financial performance remains robust with quarterly earnings per share of $2.41, marking a substantial increase from $2.19 in the same period last year. Revenue rose to $124.30 billion, up 3.95 percent compared to $119.58 billion in the previous year. Analysts project an annual earnings per share of $7.32 for fiscal year 2025, with an expected dividend of $1.03.

Strategic Setbacks and Opportunities

The stock's resilience comes despite Apple announcing a delay in its artificial intelligence enhancements for Siri until 2026. These features, originally scheduled for 2025 release, were designed to provide Siri with improved contextual understanding and cross-application functionality. Meanwhile, the company secured a significant victory in Indonesia by overcoming an iPhone 16 sales ban through a commitment to invest $1 billion in the Southeast Asian nation. This strategic move gives Apple access to nearly 280 million potential customers, positioning Indonesia to potentially become the company's third major Asian market alongside China and India. The agreement includes investments in accessory production, research initiatives, and training centers for local workers.

Ad

Fresh Apple information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Apple analysis...