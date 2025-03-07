Anzeige
Samstag, 08.03.2025
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
WKN: 856767 | ISIN: US0321591051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
06.03.25
21:18 Uhr
22,970 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.03.2025 22:30 Uhr
13 Leser
AMREP Corporation: AMREP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

HAVERTOWN, Pa., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $717,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, for its 2025 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2025 compared to net income of $92,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2025, AMREP had net income of $8,823,000, or $1.64 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2,546,000, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the same period of 2024. Revenues were $7,520,000 and $38,516,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 and $12,689,000 and $31,833,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024.

More information about the Company's financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation's financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP's website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/). As a result of many factors, including the nature and timing of specific transactions and the type and location of land or homes being sold, revenues, average selling prices and related gross margins from land sales or home sales can vary significantly from period to period and prior results are not necessarily a good indication of what may occur in future periods.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended January 31,
2025 2024
Revenues $7,520,000 $12,689,000
Net income $717,000 $92,000
Earnings per share - basic $0.13 $0.02
Earnings per share - diluted $0.13 $0.02
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 5,321,000 5,303,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 5,381,000 5,346,000
Nine Months Ended January 31,
2025 2024
Revenues $38,516,000 $31,833,000
Net income $8,823,000 $2,546,000
Earnings per share - basic $1.66 $0.48
Earnings per share - diluted $1.64 $0.48
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 5,316,000 5,299,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 5,376,000 5,341,000
CONTACT:Adrienne M. Uleau
Vice President, Finance and Accounting
(610) 487-0907

