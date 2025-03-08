KIDZ BOP KIDS BREAK GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TITLE AT WEMBLEY ARENA!

MAKING HISTORY AS THE YOUNGEST ENSEMBLE TO HEADLINE ARENA SHOW
LONDON, March 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, has officially broken a Guinness World Records title, becoming the youngest music ensemble to headline an arena show with an average age of 14 years and 168 days. The milestone moment was made official during the KIDZ BOP Live show at London's OVO Arena Wembley, where a Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed their new record-breaking achievement in front of the huge crowd of young pop fans.
KIDZ BOP surpasses Justin Bieber who previously performed on the iconic Wembley stage at age 16. The KIDZ BOP Kids wowed fans with an unforgettable show, full of eye-popping stage design, interactive elements and the hilarious Daddy Dance Off.
Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford presented KIDZ BOP with the official certificate on stage, solidifying their place in the record books.
The achievement comes off the back of the recent announcement of the new for 2025 KIDZ BOP Live Certified BOP Tour, which begins this summer in the United States, with 60+ shows announced. KIDZ BOP Kids Aleah, Cliff, Matty and Shila - will take the stage to perform the biggest BOPs from the new album 'KIDZ BOP 50' including, "espresso" and "HOT TO GO!" as well as KIDZ BOP classics.
Spin Master's fantasy adventure children's franchise, Unicorn Academy, returns as an official sponsor of KIDZ BOP Live, following a successful 2024 partnership. The collaboration will feature on-screen content and 15 pop-up activations in select cities, where fans can experience the magic of Unicorn Academy through exclusive experiences, such as prizes, photo ops, and more.
KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour Dates
Date
City
Venue
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Stamford, CT* (2 Shows)
Palace Theatre
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Hershey, PA
GIANT Center
Friday, June 20, 2025
Raleigh, NC
Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Charlotte, NC
PNC Music Pavilion
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Greensboro, NC
White Oak Amphitheatre
Thursday, June 26, 2025
West Palm Beach, FL
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Friday, June 27, 2025
Jacksonville, FL
Daily's Place
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Alpharetta, GA
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, June 29, 2025
Franklin, TN
FirstBank Amphitheater
Thursday, July 3, 2025
Gilford, NH
BankNH Pavilion
Saturday, July 5, 2025
Bangor, ME
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sunday, July 6, 2025
Bethel, NY
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Thursday, July 10, 2025
Richmond, VA
Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Friday, July 11, 2025
Wantagh, NY
Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Holmdel, NJ
PNC Bank Arts Center
Sunday, July 13, 2025
Virginia Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Wilmington, NC
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Friday, July 18, 2025
Baltimore, MD
Pier Six Pavilion
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Boston, MA (2 Shows)
Leader Bank Pavilion
Sunday, July 20, 2025
Wallingford, CT
Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Columbus, OH*
Ohio State Fair
Thursday, July 24, 2025
Clarkston, MI
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Friday, July 25, 2025
Noblesville, IN
Ruoff Music Center
Sunday, July 27, 2025
Cincinnati, OH
PNC Pavilion
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Burgettstown, PA
The Pavilion at Star Lake
Friday, August 1, 2025
Saratoga Springs, NY
Broadview Stage at SPAC
Saturday, August 2, 2025
Camden, NJ
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sunday, August 3, 2025
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Blossom Music Center
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
West Allis, WI*
Wisconsin State Fair
Thursday, August 7, 2025
Birmingham, AL
Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Friday, August 8, 2025
Macon, GA
Atrium Health Amphitheater
Saturday, August 9, 2025
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Oklahoma City, OK
The Zoo Amphitheatre
Thursday, August 14, 2025
Kansas City, MO
Starlight Theatre
Friday, August 15, 2025
Tinley Park, IL
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 16, 2025
St. Louis, MO
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 17, 2025
Des Moines, IA*
Iowa State Fair
Thursday, August 21, 2025
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage
Friday, August 22, 2025
Buffalo, NY
Darien Lake Amphitheater
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Syracuse, NY*+
NY State Fair
Wednesday August 27, 2025
Toledo, OH
Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Grand Rapids, MI
DeVos Performance Hall
Sunday, August 31, 2025
Council Bluffs, IA
Mid-America Center
Friday, September 5, 2025
Boise, ID
The Egyptian Theatre
Saturday, September 6, 2025
Spokane, WA
Fox Theater
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Puyallup, WA*
Washington State Fair
Thursday, September 11, 2025
Ridgefield, WA
Cascades Amphitheater
Friday, September 12, 2025
Bend, OR
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Saturday, September 13, 2025
Wheatland, CA
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Financial Theatre
Thursday, September 18, 2025
San Diego, CA
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Friday, September 19, 2025
Mountain View, CA
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Anaheim, CA
Honda Center
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Henderson, NV
Lee's Family Forum
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Ridgedale, MO
Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Friday, September 26, 2025
Irving, TX
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Saturday, September 27, 2025
Austin, TX
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Houston, TX
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Friday, October 3, 2025
Sandy, UT
Sandy Amphitheater
Saturday, October 4, 2025
Morrison, CO
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sunday, October 5, 2025
Albuquerque, NM
Isleta Amphitheater
*Non Live Nation Dates
+Free Event, no on-sale
About KIDZ BOP
KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits, "sung by kids for kids". Since 2001, the family friendly music brand has generated 14 billion streams and currently records in 5 different languages. The brand connects with its fans through year-round music releases, music videos, in-school activations, global partnerships, a dedicated channel on SiriusXM (KIDZ BOP Radio channel 135) and live tours. Each year, KIDZ BOP LIVE, the ultimate pop concert for kids (and grown-ups) hits all major cities across the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP .com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.
ABOUT GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS:
What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through books, but via TV shows, social media, and live events.??
Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions.?Through our in-house production arm, GWR Studios, we create standout content for broadcasters, brand partners, and digital platforms.?Our Entertainment Services division brings the best of the GWR brand to life in a diverse range of live experiences where visitors can discover and even attempt official world records.??
Whatever the medium, our ultimate purpose is to make the world a more interesting, fun, and positive place.?To join this record-breaking community - and find out the answer to that original question - visit guinnessworldrecords.com.??
ABOUT SPIN MASTER
Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®,Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 31 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.
For press inquiries, interviews, or further details, please contact:
UK - Hannah Shire, Thirty8 London, 07967890214
US - Eva Ross, DKC, 201-519-4180
PHOTOS HERE: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/b6d3f1su8l1dl0rhgmvxz/APMJXeQajPkXf8bXBuWryi8?rlkey=9vqhx0q7ff0k0c8ndy2pqjlod&st=tv4cs4b6&dl=0
Credit: Tristan Fewings, Getty Images
