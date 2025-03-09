Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2025) - The highly anticipated Natural Products Expo West was grandly held from March 5th to 7th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Los Angeles, USA. As a top-tier event in the global natural and organic food sector, BioGrowing has been invited to participate for many years, showcasing its strength as a leading Chinese probiotic manufacturer to the world.





Stepping into the BioGrowing booth, a fresh and natural style is immediately refreshing. The booth design is simple yet elegant, cleverly blending natural elements with a sense of technology, fully demonstrating BioGrowing's respect for nature and its persistent pursuit of health.

At this exhibition, BioGrowing highlighted its Flora-Focus® multi-functional probiotic series, which covers 9 major areas including gut health, oral health, immune support, weight management, virginal health, skin health, glycemic management, blood pressure improvement, and H. pylori suppression. In addition, BioGrowing also launched 6 functional solid beverages/capsules, and OralBubble probiotic microbubble Lozenge, which continue the high-quality standards while comprehensively upgrading the formula, taste, and dosage form to meet the increasingly diverse health needs of consumers.





During the exhibition, BioGrowing launched a highly anticipated viganal health solution. Clinical studies have shown that BioGrowing's independently developed Lactobacillus crispatus LC-G22 combined with clotrimazole can significantly reduce the symptoms of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), effectively inhibit the proliferation of pathogenic bacteria, and has good tolerance and safety, thereby regulating the vaginal microecological balance and enhancing the vagina's self-cleaning ability. Combined with Lactobacillus johnsonii LJ-G55 and Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus Lr-G14 to inhibit the growth of Candida in the female private parts, it can provide women with a more comprehensive and effective private care solution.





Another highlight is the Flora-Focus® weight management product. This product contains a complex of strains such as Lactiplantibacillus plantarum Lp-G18, Lactobacillus gasseri LG-G12, Lactiplantibacillus plantarum ZJUF T17, and Lactiplantibacillus plantarum ZJUF T34, which can effectively improve lipid metabolism, reduce the risk of abnormal blood lipids, and achieve scientific weight management. Currently, this product has been successfully applied in the fields of nutritional supplements, dairy products, and functional foods.





The new OralBubble probiotic microbubble Lozenge also attracted much attention. This product uses a sugar-free formula with 10 billion live bacteria, consisting of 3 clinically proven strains and 3 plant essences, and is supported by patents from 5 countries and 10 efficacy literatures (including 3 clinical studies), which can solve 8 major oral health problems such as bad breath, gingivitis, and dental plaque in one stop.





Since its establishment in 2006, BioGrowing has been committed to the exploration and innovation of probiotics, and has published more than 100 scientific research papers at home and abroad, and applied for more than 70 invention patents and utility model patents. As the TOP3 immune health probiotic supplier and TOP5 digestive health probiotic supplier in the Asia-Pacific region, BioGrowing's products have been exported to more than 80 countries around the world, covering 22 of the 27 EU countries.





This appearance at Natural Products Expo West is a powerful declaration by BioGrowing to the global health industry. In the future, BioGrowing will continue to adhere to the brand vision of "Global Leader in Probiotic Raw Materials," continuously explore and innovate, and bring more healthy, safe, and effective probiotic products to global consumers, working together to create a new future for human health.





