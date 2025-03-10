Huawei (Hangzhou) Training Center Co., Ltd.: MWC2025 | Learning Ability Is Productivity, Empower Talent for an Intelligent Future

BARCELONA, Spain, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Mobile World Congress 2025, Huawei successfully held the Digital Intelligence Talent Development Forum, attracting more than 100 customers from all over the world. At the forum, Huawei Launched the Digital Intelligence Talent Development Service Solution 2.0.

Jason Liu, President of Huawei Learning & Certification Services, highlighted the following questions that enterprises need to address: (1) How do we collaborate and position between people and AI agents? (2) How do we train the experts behind expert models? (3) How do we build a team that keeps learning? He shared four perspectives.

People will amplify productivity exponentially. The work mode is shifting from People-centric to Human-Machine Collaboration mode.

Expert behind "expert model" must be comprehensive talent. AI technology is driving the deep integration of DICT and OT. The traditional "T-shaped" talent model is shifting towards a more versatile "p-shaped ladder" talent model.

Everyone will have a "6A" learning experience: Any Time, Any Where, Any Device, Any Knowledge, All On-line, AI Learning Copilot.

Learning ability is productivity. With efficient knowledge management, learning platforms, and AI learning copilot, we can build a team that keeps learning and push productivity to new levels.

As he mentioned: in 2025, Huawei will launch the "Industry Elites in the ICT Classroom Project" for enterprise customers, and "Leading ICT Talent Cultivation Project" for university students, for the empowerment of digital intelligence talent.

Juanvi Martínez, Business Director of Mercer in Spain, emphasized empowering staff to continuously learn and quickly acquire new skills to adapt to the evolving demands of work in the AI era.

Ian Holloway, Director of the TM Forum Architecture and API Project, said that an effective set of talent standards and frameworks can help organizations achieve continuous growth and expansion. TM Forum will continuously establish and optimize DTMM standards based on GenAI and AN scenario.

Antonio de Luis Acevedo, Director of Spain's FUNDAE, shared views on national ICT talent development, stressing collaborative efforts. Since 2019, FUNDAE has partnered with Huawei, and more than 200,000 practitioners have learned Huawei's courses. In 2024, FUNDAE cooperated with Huawei in Spain Academy to enhance digital skills.

Loreevi Gail O. Mercado, HR Director of the PLDT/Smart Group in the Philippines, shared their systematic approach to talent development practice. Through three academies, to enable employees hierarchically and develop future-oriented talents.

Rumeysa Kaymakci, Director of Turkcell Academy, highlighted that digital transformation goes beyond technology and emphasized the importance of talent. They launched the "Technical Leadership Program" and "Digital Master Program" to accelerate talent digital-intelligence transformation.

Then, Huawei launched the Digital Intelligence Talent Development Service Solution 2.0. It brings in new talent standard, new competence model, and new learning experiences to help customers establish a workforce that can effectively propel digital transformation.

Learning ability is productivity. Huawei will continue to cultivate comprehensive talent in line with the times, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the AI era.

