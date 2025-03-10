Laser Thermal: TOPS Revolutionizes Thermal Conductivity Testing for Solids, Liquids, Pastes, Gels, and Foams

Drive innovation and development with unprecedented speed, precision, and simplicity.

Today, Laser Thermal, a leader in optical thermal measurements, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new product, TOPS. This innovative instrument transforms how engineers and scientists measure thermal conductivity.

The TOPS (Thermo-Optical Plane Source) system represents a novel, cutting-edge approach for thermal conductivity measurements, offering a versatile, non-contact solution for analyzing a wide range of materials, including solids, liquids, pastes, gels, and foams all in one instrument.

"We are thrilled to bring TOPS to the market," said John Gaskins, Co-Founder and CEO of Laser Thermal. "With TOPS, we are introducing a solution that is not only easier and faster than legacy measurement methods, but also provides a direct measurement of thermal conductivity. This unique feature eliminates the need to know a sample's density, heat capacity, or dimensions, simplifying the measurement process and reducing data analysis complexity."

Key Features of TOPS Include:

Simplicity - No complex setups or calculations-just apply a film and measure. The utilization of laser heating and infrared pyrometry offers a non-contact, single-sided measurement, eliminating the need for extensive sample preparation and allowing for measurements on samples of almost any shape and size.

Speed - Get accurate results in under 3 minutes . TOPS delivers fast, steady-state measurements significantly improving throughput and operational efficiency.

Precision - Reveal localized variations without damaging your sample

Versatility - Measure solids, liquids, pastes, gels, and foams effortlessly. TOPS is capable of analyzing a wide range of materials and geometries, making it suitable for diverse applications and industries.

Repeatability - Trust the results of your analysis with a +/- 1% repeatability.

The TOPS system delivers substantial value by simplifying measurements, providing access to measurements on small and odd shaped samples, and reducing test times yielding more data in less time. Engineers gain better insights into material properties under operational conditions, enabling more informed decisions in product design and development. This accelerates materials discovery and development by providing a high-throughput method for thermal measurements. The speed and accuracy of TOPS enables thermal properties to be used as a measure of in-line quality control. This would facilitate the transition from research and development to production by rapidly screening thermal properties and identifying process-property correlations. This provides understanding of process variations and material homogeneity, improving overall quality control.

The TOPS system revolutionizes thermal conductivity measurement by addressing the shortcomings of traditional methods. It offers a non-contact, direct measurement approach with high accuracy, speed, and versatility, making it a valuable tool for improving product design, enhancing quality control, and reducing operational costs.

To see TOPS in action, bring your sample for on-the-spot testing at one of the following trade conferences - Semi-Therm (San Jose), APEC (Atlanta), TMS (Las Vegas), Battery and HVT (Atlanta) and Thermal Management Expo (Novi).

To learn more about TOPS or request a quote, please visit our website or email us at TOPS@laserthermal.com.

About Laser Thermal

Founded in 2020, Laser Thermal is a Charlottesville, Virginia-based company providing accessible thermal property measurements of materials, interfaces, thin films, and substrates. Laser Thermal designs and manufactures thermal metrology equipment that can measure thermal properties down to nanometer scales. Utilizing optical techniques, Laser Thermal provides simple, accurate, and rapid measurements of the thermal properties of materials. Laser Thermal offers contract testing and tool sales to best serve customer needs.

