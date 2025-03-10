BC.GAME Hits 9 Million Users and $30 Billion in Bets, Redefining Crypto Gaming's Future in 2025

NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME is changing the online game world in 2024. Even with hard times and guesses, the site shows great strength. It always introduces new things, grows its area, and strengthens its spot in the market with more users and new parts. BC.GAME is making new rules for the industry.

Growth Backed by Strong Performance Metrics

BC.GAME's expansion is driven by sustained user engagement and financial stability:

Over 9 million registered users, with more than 500,000 active players each month, show trust in the platform.

More than $30 billion in total bets, averaging $500 million in monthly wagers, demonstrating liquidity and reliability.

Enhancing the Gaming Experience

BC.GAME continues to evolve with a focus on user experience and technological innovation:

BC.GAME 4.0 - A redesigned platform with an improved interface, offering a seamless and more immersive experience.

- A redesigned platform with an improved interface, offering a seamless and more immersive experience. COCO Rush Mini-App - A game with Telegram support has drawn 1.3 million users, with 400,000 playing each month. To attract the community, 1 million USDT and 100 million $BC tokens were given away.

- A game with Telegram support has drawn 1.3 million users, with 400,000 playing each month. To attract the community, 1 million USDT and 100 million $BC tokens were given away. Expanded Game Offerings - Five new games were introduced to provide various experiences and to fit what different players like.

- Five new games were introduced to provide various experiences and to fit what different players like. BC Lottery - A new high-stakes lottery feature designed to offer significant prize opportunities.

Power Moves: Game-Changing Sponsorships & Collaborations

1. Leicester City FC

BC.GAME has teamed up with Leicester City FC to grow its reach in the crypto game world. Their logo now shows big on LCFC's jerseys, matching well with the club's long past and loyal fans. This collaboration plans to bring digital fun to a broader audience by way of many promotional acts and game-day happenings.

2. Jason Derulo

Multi-platinum artist Jason Derulo is now a key face for BC.GAME, merging music and gaming experiences. He adds cool exclusive events and one-of-a-kind ways for players to connect. This mix gives a fresh take on music beats and online fun.

3. Lil Pump

Rap Superstar Lil Pump has teamed up with BC.GAME, bringing new ideas to online games with trendsetting content and events for the community. This team-up blends the worlds of fun and digital life, drawing in players in fresh and fun ways.

4. Colby Covington

UFC fighter Colby Covington has joined BC.GAME as a brand ambassador, bringing his fighting spirit to the site. His partnership introduces exclusive fight-themed promotions and one-of-a-kind trials drawn from his sports life, reflecting how BC.GAME likes to push the limits in gaming.

5. Miami Pickleball Club

BC.GAME has partnered with the Miami Pickleball Club (MPC) to promote pickleball more effectively. The brand's logo appears prominently on MPC's jerseys, and the collaboration includes shared promotions and engaging events that combine sports with cryptocurrency. This partnership creates new opportunities for sports fans to connect with the digital world.

BC.GAME Esports: A Meteoric Rise

BC.GAME Esports has hit two big wins, making it a top player in esports. The organisation's Counter-Strike (CS) team took the win in Euproleague Season 17, showing great skill and teamwork. Also, BC.GAME Esports got a key spot at IEM Dallas 2025, one of the top esports events in the world.

The team demonstrated their strength by defeating top-tier opponents, including a thrilling 2-1 victory against BiG and a 2-0 win over Astralis. Around 40,000 people watched it all. With these wins, BC.GAME Esports put on a show no one will forget. These games spotlight their rising role in the esports world.

As they prepare for IEM Dallas 2025, fans can look forward to more exciting updates and behind-the-scenes content leading up to this historic event.

Building a Thriving Community

Twitter Spaces Engagement : 26 sessions, 762,190+ listeners, 21.8 million impressions - real-time conversations driving transparency and user feedback.

: 26 sessions, 762,190+ listeners, 21.8 million impressions - real-time conversations driving transparency and user feedback. 400M $BC Airdrop on Pump.fun : 400 million $BC tokens were airdropped to 100,000 wallets on Pump.fun, rewarding users based on trading performance. This initiative strengthens community engagement and sets new standards for airdrops in Web3 gaming.

: 400 million $BC tokens were airdropped to 100,000 wallets on Pump.fun, rewarding users based on trading performance. This initiative strengthens community engagement and sets new standards for airdrops in Web3 gaming. $BC Token & Staking : Over 100 million $BC tokens distributed, opening doors for staking and long-term rewards.

: Over 100 million $BC tokens distributed, opening doors for staking and long-term rewards. 24/7 User Support: Rapid assistance with an average response time under 24 hours, reinforcing our player-first commitment.

2025 and Beyond: The $BC Token Evolution & Global Expansion

As we enter 2025, the $BC Token will play a crucial role in our plans. It will extend beyond gaming to include DeFi, NFTs, and the utility of digital assets. Our goal is to create a game world that is more diverse, offers greater rewards, and has less central control.

Expanding Horizons & Deepening Impact

$BC Across Decentralized Platforms : From DeFi integrations to online assets, $BC is evolving into a top digital force.

: From DeFi integrations to online assets, $BC is evolving into a top digital force. Strategic Alliances : Future collaborations with leading brands will amplify $BC's impact, unlocking new ways to engage and earn.

: Future collaborations with leading brands will amplify $BC's impact, unlocking new ways to engage and earn. Empowering the Community: Every $BC upgrade is made to help our true fans, giving them special perks and prizes.

A Message From Our CEO

"BC.GAME is stronger than ever. Our journey has been one of growth, resilience, and unwavering commitment to our community. With every milestone we achieve, we prove that we're not just keeping up with the industry - we're setting the pace.

Looking ahead, we see boundless opportunities. Our expansion, partnerships, and the evolution of $BC are just the beginning. The future of BC.GAME is bright, and together, we'll continue to break new ground, push boundaries, and redefine what's possible in crypto gaming.

Thank you for being part of this journey. The best is yet to come."

- Jack, CEO of BC.GAME

