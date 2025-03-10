Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - The highly anticipated WikiEXPO Hong Kong 2025, themed "Bridging Trust, Exploring Best", will be held on March 27, 2025, at the iconic Sky100 Observation Deck in Hong Kong. Hosted by WikiGlobal and co-organized by WikiFX, this premier event will also feature FSI (Financial Services Institute) and Liberland as government partners, ensuring a high-level platform for collaboration and innovation. This premier event, focusing on the forefront of financial technology, will once again light up Hong Kong with an upgraded scale, in-depth topics, and an innovative atmosphere that surpasses previous editions. It is not only a carnival of financial technology but also a peak gathering for industry exchange and innovation.





Fintech entrepreneurs, investors, executives from a financial institution, technology experts, or an enthusiastic explorer curious about Fintech, can secure spots early and be part of a transformative experience.





WikiEXPO Hong Kong 2025 will serve as a profound collision of wisdom centered on the Fintech sector, bringing together thousands of Fintech professionals and numerous industry leaders. Together, they will share the latest technological achievements, explore best practices, and discuss the future direction of Fintech.

Under the theme of "Bridging Trust, Exploring Best", this year's WikiEXPO aims to foster trust within the global Fintech community while showcasing the best innovations and strategies shaping the industry, improve trading security. From cutting-edge blockchain solutions to AI-driven financial tools, the event will highlight how technology is revolutionizing the way we think about finance.

Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry pioneers, gain insights from thought leaders, and discover the next big thing in Fintech. Attend WikiEXPO Hong Kong 2025 and be part of the movement that is bridging trust and exploring the best in financial technology.

Unprecedented Scale and Diverse Fields

WikiEXPO Hong Kong 2025 is expected to attract over 21,000 attendees from more than 120 countries/regions, with participation from over 500 companies and more than 350 expert speakers. The event will cover various cutting-edge areas, including forex, regulatory compliance, payments, cryptocurrencies, Web3, blockchain, artificial intelligence, ESG, RWA, Fintech, stocks, and capital markets.

Leading figures from finance, technology innovators, and regulators will gather here. Financial elites, tech innovators, or policymakers can expect compelling content.

Some of the important guests confirmed so far include:

Andrew Crawford:Franklin Templeton Vice President, Digital Assets

Joy Lam:Head of Global Regulatory&APAC Legal - Binance / Member of Task Force on Promoting Web3 Developmeent - Hong Kong Government

Emil Chan:Hong Kong Digital Finance Association Co-Chair

Stratos Pourzitakis, PhD:HSBC Head of Digital Policy APAC

Julien Martin:Digital Climate Group CEO & Founder

Altaf Rehmani:HSBC Generative AI Ambassador and APAC Lead

William Kung:China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Director&Portfolio Manager

Ashvini Kumar Jindal: LinkedIn (US) Sr. AI Research Engineer

Jay Lee: K&L Gates Partner

Dr. Agnes K Y Tai:Director - Great Glory Investment Corporation / Senior Advisor - iPartners Holdings Ltd

David Hoantee Peng:Orion Astropreneur Space Academy Board Director

Angelina Kwan, CPA, CA ANZ:IMC Asia Pacific Senior Advisor

Cora Ang:AMINA Group Head Legal, APAC

John Cahill:Galaxy Digital COO -Asia

Devere Bryan: First Digital Group General Manager

Participants will have the opportunity to communicate face-to-face with these industry leaders and gain valuable industry insights.

Professional Gathering of Elites

As Asia's leading Fintech expo, WikiEXPO Hong Kong 2025 is not only an excellent platform for exchange and learning but also a valuable opportunity to expand networks and discover business opportunities.

During the expo, a series of themed forums and roundtable discussions will be held, inviting industry leaders and experts to delve into cutting-edge trends, technologies, and strategies in Fintech. These meticulously planned activities will provide you with invaluable industry insights and inspiration.

Top Brands Joining Forces

As a bridge for Fintech exchange and collaboration in the Asia-Pacific region, many well-known companies have confirmed their roles as official sponsors and partners for this event. They will actively support innovation in Asian Fintech and witness the thriving development of the sector alongside attendees, collectively driving the prosperity and advancement of the industry.

Book Now to Get Ahead

With the event approaching, enthusiasm within the industry is rapidly rising. Visit the registration page to check the pass categories and secure your participation now.

Stay Updated and Share the Excitement



To stay informed about the latest happenings at WikiEXPO Hong Kong 2025, follow the official accounts on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. It will have the latest expo news, guest information, and exciting moments.

WikiEXPO Hong Kong Looks Forward to Your Participation

WikiEXPO Hong Kong 2025 is not just a Fintech gathering, but also a bridge connecting Asia to the world.

About WikiEXPO

Founded in 2019, WikiEXPO is dedicated to creating a leading global fintech expo, focusing on trading environment security, emphasizing the integration of multiple resources within the industry, and calling for healthy competition and orderly development. It is a grand event that combines authoritative information, industry insights, talent resources, and business opportunities. To date, WikiEXPO has successfully held dozens of expos across more than ten countries. The core theme of WikiEXPO is "Diversity & Safety."

