PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin): Telin and IPification Partners for Network API Authentication Solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) & IPfication, have signed an agreement to collaborate on network API-based authentication solutions through the IPification Authentication as a Service ("IPIFICATION AaaS") Master Technical Support Services. This partnership aims to enhance digital security and streamline authentication services by leveraging network APIs. The collaboration will focus on developing and expanding Mobile Number Verification (MNV) solutions, providing seamless authentication for users without the need for one-time passwords (OTPs) or SMS verifications. By targeting global technology companies, the partnership seeks to integrate innovative identity verification technologies into mainstream digital ecosystems.

Expressing his thoughts on the partnership, Kharisma, CCO of Telin stated, "We're excited to partner with IPification to take digital security and user experience to the next level. By using network API we will Change the Way Enterprise Connect in authentication with secure and hassle-free access to digital services. This partnership not only boosts our Mobile Number Verification capabilities but also opens new possibilities for fraud prevention, credit scoring, and age verification. We look forward to working closely with IPification to drive innovation in digital authentication."

Stefan Kostic, CEO of IPification also added, "At IPification, we believe that the future of authentication lies in seamless security, and we're excited to be working alongside Telin to make that a reality. By combining our expertise in mobile authentication with Telin's extensive network infrastructure, we are developing solutions that will redefine digital identity verification. Together, we are enabling businesses across fintech, e-commerce, and beyond to enhance security while delivering a frictionless user experience."

Beyond authentication, the partnership will explore the application of network APIs in fraud prevention, credit scoring, and age verification. These solutions will benefit financial institutions, e-commerce platforms, and other industries requiring secure and efficient user authentication methods.

About Telin

Founded in 2007 as a company that provides a comprehensive suite of premium international carrier voice, data services, and business solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of wholesale, enterprise, digital player, and retail customers with operations. Telin operates in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar, and also has representatives in the United Kingdom (UK), Philippines and India. Telin's infrastructure spans 250,140 kilometres of cable system length operates 58 Points of Presence, 10 global offices, and over 19 Tier II to Tier IV Data Centres in key locations, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, and Indonesia. For more information about Telin, Visti www.telin.net

About IPification

IPification is building the backbone of mobile authentication of today and tomorrow. By verifying the phone number, SIM card, and device via IP address, IPification patented technology is enabling secure, passwordless, zero-tap compatible mobile user authentication, registration, transaction approval, and fraud prevention solutions for any mobile application. Readily available across numerous countries and regions, IPification is trusted by the leading telecom, technology, payment, and OTT companies. For more information, please visit www.ipification.com

