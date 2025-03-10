BORICA advances Bulgaria's Cross-Border Instant Payments Interoperability with Montran's TIPS Connectivity Module

SOFIA, Bulgaria, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BORICA, the Bulgarian national payment operator, has successfully launched a TIPS (TARGET Instant Payment Settlement) connectivity module developed by Montran. This solution enables Bulgarian banks to access TIPS, the ECB's instant payments service, integrating with Bulgaria's BISERA. The current local instant payments service, Blink, is now expanded over the SCT Inst payment scheme in Euro for local and SEPA area payments.

BORICA sought a comprehensive, future-ready solution to connect its member banks to TIPS while enhancing liquidity management capabilities. Montran, building on its existing Instant Payments platform at BORICA, delivered a tailored enhancement featuring two prefunding modules: one for TIPS, supporting international reachability, and another for EURO INST, servicing national transfers. These modules empower banks to manage their liquidity positions across both systems via unified interfaces, offering flexibility to initiate funding or defunding.

The solution also includes advanced liquidity monitoring and controls, with seamless interfacing to TIPS, T2, and STEP2 via Swift.

"With Montran's solution, we can now provide our member banks with a streamlined, efficient way to access TIPS for instant payments," said Vania Ganeva, Head of Payment Services at BORICA. "The enhanced liquidity management tools allow banks to optimize their positions across TIPS and EURO INST, ensuring operational efficiency and compliance with European standards."

Keith Esca, Global Sales Director at Montran, added, "Our collaboration with BORICA exemplifies Montran's commitment to delivering tailored solutions that address specific market needs. The successful go-live of this TIPS connectivity module highlights the strength of our partnership in driving innovation, enabling instant payments, and supporting SEPA compliance for Bulgarian banks."

Following rigorous testing, the TIPS connectivity module is now operational, aligning Bulgaria's payments infrastructure with the latest European standards for instant payments and settlement. This milestone marks a significant step forward in advancing the efficiency and cross-border interoperability of the country's payment systems.

About Montran

Montran is the leading provider of Payment and Capital Market Infrastructure solutions, servicing the world's foremost financial institutions with mission critical installations and operations in over 90 countries. Discover more at www.montran.com.

About BORICA

BORICA AD is a Bulgarian joint stock company, and its shareholders are 19 banks in the country. The company has developed and nowadays provides and operates the technology infrastructure of the Bulgarian payment industry. In doing so, BORICA has been a trusted partner of public sector, banks and payment institutions for over 30 years. The Company is committed to providing modern and innovative solutions to financial institutions.

