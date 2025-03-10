Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) ("Pioneer" or the "Company") is pleased to share an update on partner company, Flex Labs Inc. ("Flex"), and its strategic focus on AI Automation for developers, to simplify and streamline AI-powered agent and app development.

Flex is a leader in AI Agent-enabled automation and simplifies the AI Agent development process by offering AI-based conditional triggers with multi-model support. This innovative framework allows developers to seamlessly integrate AI-driven decision-making into their Agent applications without the need for complex infrastructure or extensive AI expertise. By leveraging Flex's technology, businesses can accelerate Agent deployment, enhance user experiences, and unlock new revenue streams.

Flex has launched several successful apps in market, including Nabo, which uses next generation AI automation to make buying and selling property easier and faster. With Nabo, the agent conducts an actual end to end sale/purchase of a residential property, autonomously through AI, without the need for much human intervention. By leveraging Flex's AI platform, Nabo brokerage services become more efficient, scalable, and client-centric, fundamentally redefining the real estate transaction process. Nabo builds upon this technology, providing a seamless AI-driven ecosystem that integrates both sales and rental property offerings, covering the entire property lifecycle-purchasing, leasing, management, and ancillary services.

The real estate sector is one of the largest and most complex industries globally. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Existing home sales in the United States are expected to rebound slightly in 2025, reaching 4.5M to 5M units (compared to ~4.1M in 2024), and total residential real estate sales volume could range between US$1.7 trillion to US$2.0 trillion in 20251. Despite its economic significance, the industry remains fragmented, inefficient, and dominated by intermediaries that increase transaction costs and prolong timelines.

Another example is Cel, the AI assistant that supports and revamps skincare routine with expert advice and personalised product picks from a dedicated assistant.

Flex ensures that AI-driven applications operate with low latency, scalability, and maximum reliability. This enables developers to build next-generation applications that are not only intelligent but also highly efficient.

Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer commented, "AI Agents are reshaping interacting with data, users, and business ecosystems and Flex's technology is revolutionizing AI-Agent powered automation by providing a foundation that is both intuitive and highly scalable. Its technology ensures that developers can deploy sophisticated AI models effortlessly, allowing them to focus on creating transformative user experiences rather than navigating technical complexities."

Pioneer's focus in autonomous AI agents aligns perfectly with Flex's mission of democratizing AI automation. Together, the companies are fostering a more accessible AI ecosystem where developers can focus on creating transformative solutions without being hindered by technical complexities.

As the demand for AI-driven automation accelerates, the market continues to recognize the disruptive potential of Flex's technology. Pioneer's partnership with Flex underscores both companies' commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI-powered innovation at the intersection of AI automation and blockchain technology.

ABOUT FLEX LABS INC

Flex Labs empowers developers with cutting-edge AI automation solutions, offering AI-based conditional triggers and multi-model support. Flex is in the business of developing and commercializing advanced artificial intelligence middleware products, to be primarily offered to business customers through a "software as a service" business model. Its platform simplifies AI integration, allowing businesses to build smarter applications with ease. For more information visit: https://www.flexlabs.ai/

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI is a next-generation agentic AI venture builder, primarily operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Crowdform - an AI agent technology and intellectual property development company. By leveraging a venture studio and technology incubator model, Pioneer AI develops and scales revenue-generating agentic-AI-driven technologies at the intersection of AI agents and DeFi/crypto, leveraging the Solana ecosystem. Pioneer specializes in autonomous revenue-generating AI agent solutions, which are primarily developed within its wholly owned operating subsidiary Crowdform.

In addition, Pioneer has formed successful partnerships with leading AI companies globally, with several projects fully deployed and in market delivered through operating companies in which Pioneer is a significant shareholder. These partnerships focus on the intersection of revenue-generating agentic AI and DeFi.

For additional information, visit www.p10neer.ai or www.sedarplus.ca.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

