Tethis S.p.A.: Tethis and Sheba Medical Center announce research collaboration to advance AI-powered liquid biopsy in rectal cancer

MILAN and TEL HASHOMER, Israel, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tethis S.p.A., a pioneer in standardized liquid biopsy platform development, and Sheba Medical Center, Israel's largest medical center consistently ranked as a Top 10 World's Best Hospital by Newsweek magazine, today announced a research collaboration to evaluate circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in rectal cancer patients using Tethis' proprietary technology. Under the agreement, a Tethis' See.d® instrument will be installed at Sheba's Institute of Pathology.

The study, led by Prof. Iris Barshack will focus on monitoring CTCs and ctDNA in patients with rectal cancer before and after neoadjuvant therapy. Blood samples will be collected at multiple time points to establish baseline CTC levels and track changes throughout treatment. The research aims to evaluate the potential of CTCs combined with ctDNA as a surrogate marker to predict relapse of rectal carcinoma earlier than conventional imaging studies.

"Working with Sheba represents a significant step in expanding the applications of our liquid biopsy platform," states Dr. Holger Neecke, CEO of Tethis. "Our See.d instrument, combined with our nanocoated SmartBioSurface slides, enables standardized preparation of cytology specimens containing immune and tumor cells, suited for sequential multiplexing and interpretation with artificial intelligence, while collecting plasma for cell free DNA analysis."

"This collaboration exemplifies Sheba's commitment to advancing precision medicine through innovative technologies," says Prof. Iris Barshack, Head of the Pathology Institute. "By combining Tethis' cutting-edge liquid biopsy platform with our extensive clinical expertise in oncology, we aim to develop more effective strategies for monitoring treatment response in rectal cancer patients."

"The analysis of the cytology specimens using bright field multi-staining immunohistochemistry and AI-powered algorithms builds upon our successful proof-of-concept studies with model cells, advancing the field of digital cytology in liquid biopsy applications," says Dr. Nadia Prisant, Head of the Liquid Biopsy Laboratory. "The ability to prepare high-quality cytology slides at the point of blood collection may provide valuable insights into disease progression and help guide treatment decisions for our patients."

"With Tethis See.d instrument we can retrieve the entire population of nucleated cells, including inflammatory cells, histocytes and CTCs from the bloodstream. This gentle collection method enhances the pathologist's ability to detect CTC clusters and single cells, displayed in a unique cellular micro-environment. Through multiplexing of colorectal carcinoma-specific antibodies and localizing the membranous, cytoplasm and nuclear proteins, we expect to enhance CTC detection even in very early-stage patients and evaluate the immunoprofile of the inflammatory background cells to guide immunotherapy," adds Prof. Ruth Katz, Professor of Pathology.

The See.d® instrument and SmartBioSurface® slides are for Research Use Only and are not intended for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Tethis

Tethis is a diagnostic company developing an innovative workflow to integrate liquid biopsy into clinical practice, offering precise cancer management. Tethis' technology focuses on standardizing the preparation of blood samples to ensure the highest quality and integrity of liquid biopsy specimens. This approach facilitates comprehensive analysis of all clinically relevant biomarkers. The company's nanocoated SmartBioSurface® slides, in conjunction with the See.d® instrument, enable the identification and characterization of immune cells and rare cells, such as circulating tumor cells, with unparalleled sensitivity, even in early-stage settings. The company is headquartered in Milan, Italy. More information can be found at www.tethis-lab.com.

About Sheba Medical Center

The largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer is generating global impact through its medical care, research and AI-based healthcare transformation. Sheba's City of Health boasts acute-care, rehabilitation, children's, cancer and geriatric hospitals, research and innovation hubs, medical simulation center, center for disaster response and a virtual hospital on one comprehensive campus in the center of Israel. Sheba serves as a true hospital without borders, welcoming patients and healthcare professionals from all over the world and consistently providing the highest-level medical care to all in need. For more information, visit: https://sheba-global.com.

