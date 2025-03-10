Syrenis Marks 25th Anniversary with Strategic Appointments

Industry-leading consent and preference management specialist leverages strategic C-suite appointments and a new Northern HQ to drive global growth in an era of heightened data privacy focus

WARRINGTON, United Kingdom, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a global spotlight on data protection and evolving privacy regulations, Syrenis - the consent and preference management specialist behind the market-leading SaaS platform Cassie - marks its 25th anniversary with key strategic announcements. With data privacy dominating headlines and regulators calling for stronger safeguards, the company has bolstered its leadership by appointing Martin Audcent as CFO and Paul Glynn as CSO, following Adam Binks' recent appointment as CEO.

Recognised as an industry leader by Gartner, Syrenis has rapidly built global momentum by powering consent and preference management for brands that collectively oversee over 1.2 billion customer records, including in the pharmaceutical, financial and automotive sectors. Proudly based in the North of England - at a time when government initiatives are actively expanding tech innovation beyond traditional hubs like London, Cambridge, and Oxford - Syrenis remains true to its roots while delivering unrivaled customer value worldwide. Under visionary new leadership, the company is poised for even greater global impact, setting an ambitious target to more than double the revenue of the company in the next 5 years.

"At Syrenis, data privacy is more than a regulatory mandate - it's the engine driving our next wave of innovation, beyond compliance," Binks said. "As we welcome visionary leaders like Martin and Paul, we're not just expanding our team; we're redefining the standard for secure, agile consent management. We are pioneers in the space and our purpose is to empower Fortune 500 companies to transform data protection into a strategic advantage, setting a new industry benchmark in this digital-first era."

Martin Audcent, Chief Financial Officer

Audcent brings a wealth of experience in financial leadership and strategic planning, having previously been CFO at AIM listed SysGroup plc. Prior to that, Audcent held the position of Associate Finance Director at NCC group plc. His proven track record of driving financial growth and his deep understanding of the tech sector will be invaluable as Syrenis continues to strengthen operations and pursue ambitious growth goals. As CFO, Audcent will oversee the company's financial strategy and compliance, working closely with all departments to ensure Syrenis' ongoing success. His leadership will play a key role in driving further growth.

Paul Glynn, Chief Sales Officer

Glynn joins the company from Nasdaq listed Digimarc, bringing a wealth of experience in sales leadership and a proven track record of driving growth and building strong client relationships. As CSO, he will be instrumental in shaping and leading Syrenis' sales strategy, ensuring the company continues to expand its reach and deliver exceptional value to customers and prospects. His insights and leadership will be invaluable as Syrenis works toward the next level of growth.

