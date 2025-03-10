Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Menasa IPR, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Myriem Kadmiri, has announced a major breakthrough in its ongoing battle against counterfeit goods. In collaboration with government authorities, the company conducted a series of high-impact raids, uncovering extensive operations producing counterfeit auto parts and glass. These counterfeit products, often lacking critical safety standards, pose a significant threat to public safety and global supply chains.

The recent enforcement actions uncovered fully equipped factories manufacturing fake auto glass and vehicle parts, complete with counterfeit branding materials. Investigators found counterfeit auto glass that shattered under minor impacts and auto parts that jeopardized vehicle safety, putting countless lives at risk on the road.

Myriem Kadmiri

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9578/243668_93b31bd414822aeb_001full.jpg

The Global Implications of Counterfeiting

The announcement highlights the far-reaching effects of counterfeit goods, which cost legitimate businesses billions annually, erode consumer trust, and endanger lives. Governments also face significant revenue losses and the burden of addressing public safety risks. Menasa IPR's efforts are driving global awareness and action to combat this pervasive issue.

Collaboration Across Regions

With a proven track record, Menasa IPR has established trusted partnerships with authorities across the MENA region, Turkey, China, and East Africa. These collaborations are the cornerstone of successful enforcement actions, enabling joint investigations, intelligence sharing, and targeted legal interventions.

"For me, the feeling I get during a raid-the adrenaline, the drive to make a difference-has remained the same as it was 14 years ago during my first raid," said Myriem Kadmiri. "These operations are about more than enforcement; they are about saving lives and safeguarding global supply chains."

Counterfeit air filters uncovered during a raid against an illegal factory

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9578/243668_93b31bd414822aeb_004full.jpg

A Landmark in Consumer Safety

Menasa IPR's latest success marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to protect consumers and preserve the integrity of brands worldwide. "Counterfeit products, particularly in the automotive industry, pose a direct threat to human life," Kadmiri stated. "Our trusted partnerships with enforcement agencies have been instrumental in tackling this challenge head-on."

Confiscated counterfeit automotive glass stock.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9578/243668_93b31bd414822aeb_006full.jpg





Seized counterfeit windshields from a successful raid.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9578/243668_93b31bd414822aeb_007full.jpg

Advancing the Fight Against Counterfeiting

Menasa IPR continues to lead the charge against counterfeiting, remaining steadfast in its commitment to advocating for a safer, more transparent marketplace. This announcement underscores the company's unwavering dedication to saving lives and protecting the global economy.

Youtube: @menasaipr

X: https://x.com/MenasaIPR

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/menasaiprdxb

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com\in\menasaipr

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243668

SOURCE: Elite Discoveries Digital Inc.