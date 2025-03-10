The new product features a coefficient of performance of 4. 9 and sound levels of 52-56 db(A). Carrier, a US-based heating solutions provider, has launched a new series of air-to-water heat pumps for residential buildings. "This marks the company's first domestic hot water solution integrated into an air-to-water heat pump product for North America, offering an advanced, sustainable solution for homeowners and builders seeking energy-efficient alternatives in home heating, cooling, and domestic hot water," the company said in a statement. "It enables versatile integration for radiant heating, ...

