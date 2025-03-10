After finding a way to make spiro-OMeTAD, a popular perovskite solar cell hole transport layer, less prone to heat-induced crystallization, researchers at Georgia Institute of Technology are now seeking partners to scale the technology for large-area PV cells. Researchers at Georgia Institute of Technology (GIT) have developed a method to make hole transport layer material (HTL), spiro-OMeTAD, often used in perovskite solar cells, less prone to heat-induced crystallization. Using vapor phase infiltration (VPI), a GIT team embedded titanium oxide/hydroxide (TiOx) into spiro-OMeTAD, a typical organic ...

