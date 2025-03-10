PCI Pal (LON: PCIP), the global provider of secure payment solutions, today announced a partnership and embedded integration with RingCentral, a leading global provider of AI-powered cloud business communications, to ensure compliant and secure payments as well as enhanced customer experience. The integration enables organizations utilizing RingCentral's AI-first, cloud-based contact center solution, RingCX, and its flagship business communications solution, RingEX, to seamlessly access PCI Pal's industry-leading, cloud-native secure payment technologies. This provides businesses with a streamlined approach to protecting sensitive customer data while maintaining high levels of service efficiency and compliance with stringent security regulations.

"We are thrilled to partner with RingCentral, a global leader in cloud communications, to bring secure and compliant payment capabilities to the RingCentral community," said James Barham, CEO at PCI Pal. "This integrated partnership aligns with our mission at PCI Pal to enable all businesses to take secure and frictionless payments whilst improving customer and agent experience. With a number of shared customers already, we're excited by what the future will bring as PCI Pal's secure payments platform is now available to RingCentral customers across the globe."

Key benefits of the PCI Pal and RingCentral integration include:

Embedded integration: PCI Pal's solution suite is now available, integrated seamlessly into RingCentral's RingEX and RingCX solutions, with RingCentral's global salesforce enabled to support customers interested in the value PCI Pal brings.

PCI Pal's solution suite is now available, integrated seamlessly into RingCentral's RingEX and RingCX solutions, with RingCentral's global salesforce enabled to support customers interested in the value PCI Pal brings. Seamless Security: Businesses can process payments securely across RingCentral's ecosystem, ensuring that no sensitive cardholder data enters the environment.

Businesses can process payments securely across RingCentral's ecosystem, ensuring that no sensitive cardholder data enters the environment. Compliance Assurance: The integration is fully compliant with PCI DSS, helping organizations mitigate risks associated with handling payment information.

The integration is fully compliant with PCI DSS, helping organizations mitigate risks associated with handling payment information. Enhanced Customer Experience: Keeping the customer and team member in uninterrupted communication during the payment journey, without exposing the sensitive data, ensures a superior customer experience.

Keeping the customer and team member in uninterrupted communication during the payment journey, without exposing the sensitive data, ensures a superior customer experience. Cloud-Native Flexibility: Scalable and accessible from anywhere, the integrated partnership supports businesses in optimizing their remote and hybrid customer engagement strategies.

Jim Dvorkin, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Products at RingCentral, added, "Security and compliance are top priorities for businesses today. Our integrated partnership with PCI Pal enables organizations to enhance their customer engagement strategies whilst also securing payment processing activities. We chose PCI Pal for their capability to integrate seamlessly at a cloud level and support our international footprint so our customers across the globe can access these secure payment services."

The PCI Pal and RingCentral integration is now available, providing businesses with a simple and effective way to enhance their security posture while delivering excellent customer experiences.

For more information about the integration and partnership, please visit https://www.ringcentral.com/apps/pcipal.

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal (LON: PCIP) is a leading global provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss. Using patented technology, its mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact center. PCI Pal is integrated to, and resold by, some of the world's leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers. PCI Pal products can be used by any size organization globally, and it is proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world. For more information, visit www.pcipal.com.

RingCentral, RingCX, and RingEX are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250310703949/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Nicole Von Seggern

nicole.vonseggern@pcipal.com