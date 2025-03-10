Introducing elumo by essensys: The meeting room experience reimagined

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- essensys, a leading provider of digital experience (DX) software and technology for the commercial real estate industry, has announced the launch of elumo, a dynamic bookings and access solution that redefines the meeting room experience.

elumo is an integrated hardware and software solution, created from the ground up and designed for today's world of flexible space and hybrid work. Leveraging the power, security and convenience of mobile wallet technology, elumo completely reimagines access to - and the use of - meeting spaces.

Converging bookings, access and intelligence, elumo transforms the user experience, maximizes revenues, and gives operators a deep understanding of the relationship between their users and the spaces they occupy.

"elumo is a paradigm shift, disrupting how landlords and operators of shared, multi-tenant offices manage and monetize their spaces," said Mark Furness, CEO of essensys. "Meeting rooms should be the most profitable inventory but managing them is a major challenge that affects both experience and revenue. By combining dynamic booking, seamless access, and real-time intelligence, elumo is a powerful solution that helps optimize demand and maximize revenue potential."

Businesses of all sizes worldwide are rethinking the way they work, moving away from traditional five-day models and opting for flexible workspaces. With this change, many occupiers are now relying on meeting rooms and collaboration spaces on specific days when attendance peaks.

But managing these shared, bookable spaces is a huge pain point. When they are left unlocked and freely available, even with a bookings system in place, users 'squat' in them without a reservation. If they are locked, users get frustrated when they can't quickly gain access to them. Landlords and operators are forced to compromise between experience and revenue.

Until now…

Meet elumo

elumo provides a brand-new way to manage and monetize bookable space. An integrated software and hardware solution that converges bookings, access and intelligence for the first time. Designed for today's world of flexible space and hybrid work, elumo completely reimagines access to and use of meeting spaces - transforming the user experience and maximizing revenues.

Book, Charge, Access. With a Single Tap.

Leveraging the power, security and convenience of mobile wallet technology, elumo allows users to instantly book and access meeting rooms, with a simple tap of their phone on the elumo Reader. From "tap" to "booked and unlocked" takes less than half a second. Whether looking for a room for an impromptu meeting, or scheduling a booking in-advance, elumo dynamically assigns all meeting attendees with the right permissions - providing the right users with access to the right spaces at the right times.

ROI in days, not years.

A meeting room should be one of, if not, the most profitable spaces in office inventory. However, today their revenue potential is not being realized. elumo allows every meeting space to be monetized instantly, delivering measurable returns in days. Additionally, operators can scale their meeting room inventory on-demand, turning vacant office space into revenue-generating assets. Instead of waiting weeks or months for a new tenant, these spaces can now be immediately commercialized.

Solving for today. Ready for tomorrow.

Designed for today's flexible spaces, elumo provides real-time intelligence on the way your spaces are being used, and by who - giving operators a deep understanding of the relationship between their users and spaces. elumo is equipped with future-ready capabilities, built to evolve, adapt and unlock new opportunities for landlords and operators.

elumo - available from March 5, 2025 - is technologically and commercially disruptive, and solves one of commercial real estates' biggest pain points today.

To watch a short video to see how elumo revolutionizes access and meeting space management using the power of mobile wallet technology, click here

To learn more, visit: www.essensys.tech/elumo

About essensys:

Founded in 2006 and listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM Market, essensys is a leading global provider of software and technology to the commercial real estate industry.

Partnering with many of the world's leading landlords and flexible workspace operators, essensys delivers innovative digital experience (DX) solutions that drive occupancy, maximise yield and reduce operating costs. Its flagship products, essensys Platform and elumo, solve the complex challenges of managing physical and digital access in dynamic multi-tenant environments, while delivering data-driven space utilisation insights and transformative digital experiences.

With a focus on Access, Intelligence & Experience, essensys' products enable real estate leaders to unlock the full potential of their portfolios in today's flexible, hybrid world while ensuring they stay ahead in an era of dynamic workplace evolution.

