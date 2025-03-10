Anzeige
10.03.2025 08:06 Uhr
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Update on Investment Management Arrangements and Change of Name

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Update on Investment Management Arrangements and Change of Name

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

10 March 2025

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (to be renamed Artemis UK Future Leaders plc)
(the "Company")

Update on Investment Management Arrangements and Change of Name

Further to the announcement on 19 December 2024, the Board is pleased to announce that Artemis Fund Managers Limited ("Artemis") has now been formally appointed as the Company's investment manager.

With immediate effect:

  • An application will be made to Companies House to change the Company's name to Artemis UK Future Leaders plc;
  • The Company's stock market ticker will change to AFL once the Company's name change becomes effective;
  • The Company's registered office will change to 50 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London E14 5NT;
  • The Company's fund administration service provider will change to The Northern Trust Company (acting through its London branch);
  • The Company's custody and depositary service provider will change to Northern Trust Investor Services Limited;
  • The Company's corporate secretary will change to Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited; and
  • The Company's website will change to http://www.artemisfunds.com/futureleaders.

The Company's ISIN, SEDOL, and CUSIPs will remain unchanged and its Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) remains 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50.

Shareholders should note that their shareholdings will be unaffected by the change of name. Existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid for all purposes and no new share certificates will be issued.

For further information please contact:

Artemis UK Future Leaders plcContact via J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Bridget Guerin
Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited+44 020 7982 2000
Tracey Spevack
J.P. Morgan Cazenove+44 (0)20 3493 8000
William Simmonds
Rupert Budge
Artemis
Lawrence Gosling+44 (0)20 7399 6039

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50


