DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Final Results to 30 September 2024 and Notice of AGM

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Final Results to 30 September 2024 and Notice of AGM 10-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 March 2025 Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") AQSE: GDH Audited Final Results to 30 September 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting I have the pleasure in presenting your Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2024. Whilst the Company's trading activity has reduced with low levels of fundraising in the small microcap UK public markets, the directors continue to follow an investment strategy, through investing in small undervalued or fast growing companies, with the investment objective of achieving long term capital growth in excess of the FTSE All Share Index. Opportunities in the UK public markets are presenting themselves and the Company is taking some advantage of market volatility. The Company had cash of GBP150,426 at the year-end (2023: GBP174,052). The pre-tax loss was GBP422,980 (2023: pre- tax loss of GBP285,740). In what proved to be a difficult year in the public markets, the market value of the Company's investments declined by GBP419,412. The Company has continued to hold positions in AIM, LSE and Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market traded companies, including those companies at early stages of development, and some pre-IPO investments. Of the companies in the portfolio at the year end, the Company held approximately 22% in Aquis Growth Market companies, approximately 63% in AIM and LSE quoted/listed companies, and a remaining small percentage in private companies, having invested on a pre-IPO basis. Since the year end, the Company has managed to sell down some of the Aquis Growth Market portfolio. The directors continue to caution that there is a historically perceived lack of liquidity generally in Aquis Growth Market traded companies. Since the year end, the Company has made approximately GBP92,000 (of which GBP52,236 has already been recognised in the statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 30 September 2024, as part of the fair value adjustment on investments) in net profits on the exercise and sale of Mobile Streams PLC shares, following the exercise of warrants. As at today's date, the Company has unaudited cash of approximately GBP220,000. The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year end to 30 September 2024. The Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is set out at the back of the annual report and accounts. The AGM Notice is being posted to shareholders and will be held on 4 April 2025 at 3.00 pm at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Ltd, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE. G R Miller Managing Director The full audited accounts will shortly be available at the Company website at http://www.gledhowinvestments.com/ The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Guy Miller 020 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc) Auditor conclusions relating to going concern In auditing the financial statements, we have concluded that the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the financial statements is appropriate. Our evaluation of the directors' assessment of the company's ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting included assessing the directors' plans for the future, confirming investment and cash balances, together with fixed operating costs for the foreseeable future. Based on the work we have performed, we have not identified any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that, individually or collectively, may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least twelve months from when the financial statements are authorised for issue. Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 September 2024 2024 2023 GBP GBP Turnover 282,127 974,578 Cost of sales (626,542) (1,191,452) Gross (loss) (344,415) (216,874) Administrative expenses (79,572) (73,329) Operating (loss) (423,987) (270,203) Interest receivable and similar income 1,007 4,463 (Loss) before taxation (422,980) (285,740) Taxation - - (Loss) for the financial year (422,980) (285,740) Total comprehensive (loss) for the year (422,980) (285,740) Basic (loss) per share (pence) (0.48)p (0.33)p Diluted (loss) per share (pence) (0.48)p (0.33)p

Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2024

2024 2023 GBP GBP Current assets Investments held for resale 870,815 1,208,267 Debtors - 50,000 Cash at bank and in hand 150,426 174,052 1,021,241 1,432,319 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (31,808) (19,906) Net current assets and total assets less current liabilities 989,433 1,412,413 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 975,714 975,714 Share premium account 384,408 384,408 (370,689) 52,291 Profit and loss account Other reserve - - Shareholders' funds - equity interests 989,433 1,412,413 Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 30 September 2024 Profit and loss reserve Share capital Share premium Other reserve GBP Total GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 October 2022 975,714 384,408 288,063 49,968 1,698,153 Year ended 30 September 2023: Loss for the year - - (285,740) - (285,740) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (285,740) - (285,740) Transfer of share-based payment reserve on lapsed warrants - - 49,968 (49,968) - Balance at 30 September 2023 975,714 384,408 52,291 - 1,412,413 Year ended 30 September 2024: Loss for the year - - (422,980) - (422,980) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (422,980) - (422,980) Balance at 30 September 2024 975,714 384,408 (370,689) - 989,433

Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 30 September 2024

2024 2023 GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Cash used in operations (17,670) (117,209) Taxation received/(paid) - 159,959 Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (17,670) 42,750 Investing activities Proceeds from disposal of investments 282,127 974,578 Purchase of investments (289,090) (959,676) Interest received 1,007 4,463 Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (5,956) 19,365 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (23,626) 62,115 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 174,052 111,937 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 150,426 174,052 Relating to: Cash at bank and in hand 150,426 174,052

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Gledhow Investments plc ("the Company") will be held at 3.00 pm on Friday 4 April 2025 at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE to consider the following resolutions of which numbers 1 to 5 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and numbers 6 and 7 as special resolutions: 1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 September 2024. 2. To re-elect G H Melamet as a director of the Company. 3. To re-elect G R Miller as a director of the Company. 4. To re-appoint the auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to fix their remuneration. 5. To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution which will be proposed as an ordinary resolution:

That the directors be generally and unconditionally authorised under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the Act) to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company on and subject to such terms as the directors may determine up to a total nominal amount of GBP2,500,000, such authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the date of the passing of this resolution unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting. The directors shall be entitled, under this authority, to make at any time prior to the expiry of this authority any offer or agreement which would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after the expiry of this authority.

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as special resolutions: 6. That, subject to the passing of resolution 5 in this notice, the directors be empowered under section 570of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act") to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) forcash under the authority given by resolution 5 in this notice as if sub-section 561(1) of the Act did not apply tosuch allotment, provided that this power shall be limited:a. to the allotment of equity securities in connection with an offer of such securities to holders of ordinary shares where the equity securities for which ordinary shares are respectively entitled to subscribeare proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of ordinary shares held by them, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation tofractional entitlements or any legal or practical problems under the laws of any overseas territory or therequirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange; and b. to the allotment (otherwise than under sub-paragraph (a) above) of equity securities for cash up to atotal nominal value of GBP2,500,000;

and shall expire on the date of the next annual general meeting of the Company, or if earlier, 15 months after the date of passing this resolution, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Board may allot equity securities under such offer or agreement as if the power conferred by this resolution had not expired. 7. That the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised to make market purchases within the meaningof section 693(4) of Companies Act 2006 (the Act) of its ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company("shares") on such terms and in such manner as the directors may from time to time determine, provided that:a. the maximum number of shares authorised to be purchased is 13,143,351 being the number representing15% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company, excluding ordinary shares held in treasury, at thedate of the meeting; b. the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid per share is 1p (being the nominal valueper share) and the maximum price which may be paid per share is an amount equal to 20% higher than the average of the middle market quotations per share as derived from the AQSE Growth Market for the fifteen business daysimmediately preceding the day on which the shares are purchased; c. the authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; and d. the Company may make a contract to purchase shares under the authority before the expiry of theauthority, and may make a purchase of shares under such contract even though the authority has ended.

By Order of the Board Registered Office:

Milner House

G H Melamet 14 Manchester Square

Secretary London W1U 3PP

Dated: 7 March 2025

Notes: 1. Shareholders, their duly appointed representatives or proxies are entitled to attend, speak and vote at the AGM. A shareholder can appoint the Chairman of the meeting or anyone else as their proxy and their proxy need not be a member of the Company. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy, provided that each proxy isappointed to exercise the rights attached to different ordinary shares. To appoint more than one proxy, the proxyform should be photocopied and completed for each proxy holder. The proxy holder's name should be written on theproxy form together with the number of shares in relation to which the proxy is authorised to act. The box on the proxy form must also be ticked to indicate that the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All proxy forms must be signed and, to be effective, must be lodged at the registered office of the company, oremailed to info@gledhowinvestments.com, not later than 48 hours before the time of the meeting or any adjournedmeeting. 2. In accordance with Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, only those members entered on the Company's register of members on the Company's register of members at 48 hours (excludingnon-business days) before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting shall be entitled to vote in respect ofthe number of shares registered in their names at that time. If the meeting is adjourned by more than 48 hours,then to be so entitled, a shareholder must be entered on the Company's Register of Members at the time which is 48hours (excluding non-business days) before the time appointed for holding the adjourned meeting or, if the Companygives notice of the adjourned meeting, at the time specified in that notice. 3. Forms of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority under which it is executed or anotarially certified copy thereof, must be completed and, to be valid, must reach the Company's registered officenot less than 48 hours (excluding non-business days) before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting. 4. As at the close of business on 2 February 2024, the Company's issued share capital comprised 97,571,428ordinary shares of 1p each, including 9,949,084 ordinary shares of 1p each held in treasury. Each ordinary share, excluding treasury shares, carries the right to one vote at a general meeting of the Company, and therefore thetotal number of voting rights in the Company as at the time and date given above is 87,622,344.

