More than 16 GW of solar and wind generation and approximately 6 GW of energy storage projects could benefit from an accelerated environmental approvals process as the Australian government works to deliver critical infrastructure needed to achieve its clean energy targets, including 82% renewable electricity by 2030. From pv magazine Australia The Australian government, in conjunction with states and territories, has announced a list of renewable energy generation, storage, and transmission projects of national significance that stand to gain increased regulatory support as they maneuver through ...

