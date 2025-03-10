Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers

Regulatory News:

Remy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):

Code ISIN: FR0000130395

NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 31 December 2024

Number of shares: 52 160 291

Number of exercisable voting rights: 80 496 968

Number of theoretical voting rights: 80 807 361

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250310061900/en/

Contacts:

Remy Cointreau