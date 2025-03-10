Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of the LG580P, a multi-constellation, multi-band GNSS module designed for high-precision positioning. The module supports multi-band signals across L1, L2, L5, and L6, enabling real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning and integrating a dual antenna heading algorithm for enhanced accuracy and reliability. As designers and developers seek to build devices that combine high precision positioning with low power consumption, the LG580P is an ideal choice for applications such as intelligent robots and devices utilized in precision agriculture, ADAS and autonomous driving.

The module features built-in professional-grade interference detection and elimination algorithms that mitigate multiple types of narrowband interference. This significantly improves signal reception, especially in complex electromagnetic environments. The LG580P also supports anti-jamming with a built-in professional-grade NIC anti-jamming unit and supplies integrity detection information which aids control decisions in automatic navigation scenarios.

"We're delighted to unveil the LG580P to bring a new level of high precision, robust, low power positioning capability to the precise navigation application sector," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "The compact form factor, low power consumption and secure features accommodate diverse user needs for multiple bands and constellations. The LG580P also offers a robust solution for complex scenarios in which high precision positioning and headings are required."

The LG580P is highly versatile, supporting numerous satellite bands and constellations. The module offers Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) support for 1,040 tracking channels, enabling concurrent reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and NavIC constellations. In addition, the LG580P supports multiple SBAS systems, including WASS, EGNOS, BDSBAS, MSAS, GAGAN and SDCM.

This ultra-compact module measures just 21.0mm x 16.0mm x 2.6mm and operates in the -40 °C to +85 °C, widening its applicability further. It is RoHS compliant and features interfaces including UART, SPI, I2C and CAN. From Q2 2025, the module will also support Precise Point Positioning (PPP), leveraging Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS) on the E6 signal and BDS B2b, enabling high position accuracy without the need for additional correction networks.

Quectel also provides two external full-band GNSS antennas compatible with the LG580P: the YEGR001W8AH, an active GNSS antenna with multiple mounting options, and the YEGD006U1A, ensuring reliable and high-precision positioning.

