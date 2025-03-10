Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Analysten sind sich einig: Diese deutsche Aktie hat das Potenzial für +240 %! Anzeige / Werbung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
10.03.2025 09:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Unveils Flagship IdeaHub ES3/S3, Bringing AI to Offices and Making IdeaHub Everywhere

Finanznachrichten News

BARCELONA, Spain, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the MWC Barcelona 2025, at the Huawei Intelligent Collaboration Forum themed "Embracing a Smarter Future with Boundless Collaboration", Huawei unveiled its flagship conference whiteboard, the IdeaHub ES3/S3. Huawei's disruptive technologies are forging the path for enterprises to embrace a more intelligent and digital future.

Gu Xuejun, President of Huawei Intelligent Collaboration, stated, "We hope our solution can improve communication and resource sharing. We are dedicated to offer high-quality audiovisual performance, smart user experience, simple operation and maintenance, and an open, compatible ecosystem."

Gu Xuejun, President of Huawei Intelligent Collaboration

Next-Gen Flagship Conference Whiteboard, Empowering Smart Office with AI

  • Superior audiovisuals

AI-powered image enhancement delivers crystal-clear visuals and zero-cost HD cloud conferencing. An electronically controlled camera privacy shield strengthens security, while the 24-mic array with 15-meter sound pickup and AI-powered noise reduction ensure exceptional audio clarity. Acoustic Baffle 2.0 dynamically adjusts sound boundaries, effectively blocking external noise for an uninterrupted, distraction-free experience.

  • Intelligent collaboration

The IdeaHub supports up to nine panes in meetings, with intelligent image layout adjustment and intuitive mirroring controls for a seamless experience. The next-gen remote control supports convenient line drawing and circle selection operations, thanks to the enhanced laser pointer accuracy. The device enables seamless collaboration through bi-directional connectivity and interactive features, backed by a 66 W Type-C port for rapid and sustained power delivery during extended use.

HUAWEI IdeaHub ES3/S3

Huawei is committed to driving seamless connections and collaboration across individuals, teams, and organizations through continuous innovation. By bringing digital transformation to every workspace, we accelerate progress toward a fully connected, intelligent world across industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2637598/image_986294_25017214.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2637599/image_986294_25017245.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveils-flagship-ideahub-es3s3-bringing-ai-to-offices-and-making-ideahub-everywhere-302396835.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.