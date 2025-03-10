Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Analysten sind sich einig: Diese deutsche Aktie hat das Potenzial für +240 %! Anzeige / Werbung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.03.2025 09:30 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Market Needs a Stronger Boost than Trump's Crypto Strategic Reserve: New Bybit x Block Scholes Crypto Derivatives Report

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, released the latest weekly crypto derivatives analytics report with Block Scholes as President Trump signed the executive order to establish a strategic BTC reserve on Thursday.

In the first week of March, crypto market movements suggested traders had digested the positive news and pulled towards bearish territories with a declining S&P 500 and growing skepticism surrounding ETH and SOL. This waning enthusiasm is evidenced by a notable increase in demand for short-term protective options as investors seek to mitigate potential risks in the evolving market landscape.

Market Needs a Stronger Boost than Trump's Crypto Strategic Reserve: New Bybit x Block Scholes Crypto Derivatives Report

Key Highlights:

  • Stable Funding Rates: Following President Trump's announcement on Mar. 2, the spot prices of involved cryptocurrencies surged. However, funding rates for these assets have not reached extreme levels, remaining relatively stable compared to highs seen prior to Trump's inauguration. This suggests a balanced demand for long positions, indicating subdued short interest in the market.
  • Volatility in ETH Options: The enthusiasm surrounding ETH was quickly tempered as ongoing tariff discussions contributed to bearish market sentiment. This has resulted in a notable increase in realized volatility, surpassing options-implied levels. As traders seek protection, the market has seen a shift in short-term volatility towards puts, reflecting a cautious outlook.
  • Decline in SOL Open Interest: The report also notes a decrease in open interest for Solana options at the end of February. Despite the inclusion of SOL in the proposed crypto reserve, open interest has not seen a corresponding uptick, with a majority of new positions still favoring calls, albeit at a lackluster pace.

Access the Full Report

For detailed insights, readers may download the full report.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk /BybitResearch

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube


Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636763/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636745/image_5029802_42288064.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/market-needs-a-stronger-boost-than-trumps-crypto-strategic-reserve-new-bybit-x-block-scholes-crypto-derivatives-report-302396850.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.