Scientists in Australia have reviewed 36 mobile inspection robots for ground-mounted PV plants and have identified six commercial ground robots that are systematically used for this task. Their work presents the robots according to different types of locomotion, navigation technologies, communication technologies, and market status. A group of researchers from Murdoch University in Australia has conducted a review of all types of unmanned ground vehicles for the inspection of large-scale PV power plants. The scientists said the ground "robots" have several advantages compared to unmanned aerial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...