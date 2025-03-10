Avaada Electro has started building a 5 GW integrated tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell and module plant and opened a 1. 5 GW module factory near New Delhi, India. From pv magazine India Avaada Electro, the manufacturing arm of Avaada Group, has started constructing a 5 GW integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility at Ecotech in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for the plant. The chief minister also inaugurated Avaada's 1. 5 GW solar module manufacturing plant at Dadri in Noida. Avaada said the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...