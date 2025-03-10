Tech Mahindra Strengthens its U.S. Operations with a New Americas Headquarters in Plano, Texas

PLANO, Texas, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, has announced the opening of its Americas headquarters in Plano, Texas. The newly opened office reaffirms the company's commitment to the U.S. market, where Tech Mahindra continues to play a significant role in driving technological innovation and providing advanced solutions to its customers. The office was inaugurated in the presence of John B. Muns, Mayor of Plano, Melanie Royer, Representative of U.S. Congressman, Pat Fallon (4th District, TX), customers and Tech Mahindra leaders.

John B. Muns, Mayor of Plano, said, "Tech innovation is crucial for our region's growth. The new Tech Mahindra office will nurture local talent and contribute significantly to our economy, reflecting our shared commitment to fostering a thriving tech ecosystem."

The Plano office is Tech Mahindra's 19th office in the US. The North Texas location was chosen for its vibrant business environment and access to a diverse talent pool. Tech Mahindra serves various industries and caters to top clientele in the region, underscoring the region's economic importance. The new facility, covering 27,000 sq. ft. and accommodating 130 seats, marks an exciting chapter in Tech Mahindra's growth in North Texas. It will further extend Tech Mahindra's global workforce, which spans over 150000+ employees across 90+ countries.

Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President and Head of Americas Leadership Council, Tech Mahindra Americas Head, Mahindra Group, said, " Texas' growth as a technology and innovation hub continues unabated. As a top employer in North Texas, we celebrate the opening of our new facility, which underscores our commitment to supporting customers, partners and the local economy. This space will enable us to enhance our innovation offerings, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet evolving industry needs."

The new facility will house a diverse range of operational functions, including consulting, delivery, and customer support services. As part of the company's ongoing expansion plans, Tech Mahindra will also establish an Innovation Lab within the same premises. The lab will serve as a center of excellence, focused on developing next-generation technologies, accelerating innovation, and advancing research to address the evolving needs of clients across industries.

As Tech Mahindra continues its expansion in Plano, it remains dedicated to giving back to the community. The company and its employees have a proud history of contributing positively, reinforcing their commitment to social responsibility and local development. In the US, Tech Mahindra has been actively involved in various community service and volunteerism initiatives, including supporting local educational institutions and participating in environmental sustainability projects.

