Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a Feasibility Study ("FS") for its Muntanga Uranium Project ("Muntanga" or "the Project") in Zambia. The FS, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), represents a significant milestone in the advancement of Muntanga as one of the few near-term uranium projects positioned to address the growing supply deficit in the nuclear fuel market.

The technical report titled, "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Muntanga Uranium Project in the Southern Province of Zambia" , dated March 7, 2025, has been filed under GoviEx's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and is also available on the Company's website www.goviex.com.

Feasibility Study Highlights:

Solid Project Economics

After tax NPV8% of USD 243 million 1

Internal rate of return (IRR) of 20.8%

Operating costs of USD 32.2 /lb U3O8

Significant leverage to higher uranium prices, with an additional USD 45 million added to NPV for every USD 5 /lb increase in U3O8 prices

Production averaging 2.2 million pounds U3O8 per annum over 12 years

LOM of 12 years based on Probable Mineral Reserves in two deposits, and further potential for upgrading Inferred Resources, exploration, and mining of three satellite deposits

Low Technical Risk

Shallow open pit mine and heap leaching with industry-standard, conventional processing methods

Excellent local infrastructure with road access, water and grid power

Well-established export routes through Namibia; able to supply Western and non-Western markets

No tailings storage required, reducing the environmental impact

Cost-Efficient Operations

Soft rock reduces powder factor and lowers mining costs

Optimized ore processing: High liberation of minerals; only requires crushing to 25 mm for agglomeration

LOM average recovery rates of at least 90% with rapid uranium recoveries within 21 days from start of heap irrigation

Low acid consumption, averaging less than 16.5 kg H2SO4 per tonne of ore treated, with Zambia's position as a net surplus acid producer ensuring reliable local supply

Low energy requirements: Soft rock minimizes crushing costs, with a total grid power draw requirement of just 7 MWp

Quick start up: uranium production expected within 4 months of mining

Rapid payback estimated at 3.8 years from start of production

Daniel Major, CEO of GoviEx Uranium said,

"The FS confirms Muntanga as a robust, shallow open-pit, heap leach operation in a mining-friendly jurisdiction, with an after-tax NPV of USD 243 million and an IRR of 20.8%. The Project is highly leveraged to uranium prices, adding USD 45 million in NPV for every USD 5/lb increase in U3O₈. We have already appointed financial advisers to assist the Company in securing funding, and with production targeted just two years after financing, I am looking forward to progressing with one of the few uranium projects that can help address the increasing uranium demand in a tight market."

With the Feasibility Study now completed, GoviEx will focus on securing project financing, evaluating options including debt, royalties, streaming, and offtake agreements. In this regard the Company announced on February 20, 2025, the appointment of Endeavour Financial as its financial advisor. The Company is also actively engaging with utilities and strategic partners to align with growing demand for uranium.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by:

Jacobus Johannes Lotheringen, B Eng (Mining Engineering), South African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM) - Member (Reg no 701237) and Professional Engineer registered at the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) (Reg no 20030022), employed by Ukwazi Transaction Advisory (Pty) Ltd as a principal mining engineer, who is an independent Qualified Person under the terms of NI 43-101 for uranium deposits.

Robert J. Bowell, BSc (Geochemistry), Hons, PhD (Geochemistry), Royal Society of Chemistry - Chartered Chemist (Memb. no 332782), Professional Geologist for the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. (Reg no 10809), Geological Society of London - Chartered Geologist (Reg no 1007245), Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Materials - Fellow, emploted by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd as a principal geochemist.

Mr. Lotheringen and Dr. Bowell have reviewed, verified and approved the data disclosed in this news release.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF), is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia.

1 At US$ 90 per pound U3O8

